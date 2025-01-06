Published 17:41 IST, January 6th 2025
Game Changer Event Tragedy: Ram Charan Expresses Grief Over Fans' Death, Announces Immediate Financial Support
Game Changer Event Tragedy: Ram Charan has pledged immediate financial assistance to the families of 2 fans who lost their lives in a tragic accident.
Game Changer Event Tragedy: The pre-release event of the Ram Charan starrer turned tragic after two fans lost their lives in an accident. The event took place on January 4 in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. Following the accident, the actor has pledged immediate financial aid to the families of the victims. This comes amid the ongoing controversy in the Pushpa 2 stampede case.
Ram Charan shares official statement following Game Changer pre-release tragedy
On January 6, Ram Charan made an official statement in relation to the death of his fans. As per reports, after attending the Game Changer pre-release on January 4, Arava Manikanta (23) and Thokada Charan (22) were returning home when they met with an accident. The two were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries after their bike was struck by a van coming from the opposite direction.
Upon knowing about the tragedy Ram Charan offered his condolence to the families of the victims. As per 123 Telugu, the RRR star in a statement said, “We always hope that fans return home safely after attending such events. This unfortunate incident is deeply saddening. Our Deputy Chief Minister and my uncle, Pawan Kalyan, also wish the same for the well-being of our fans. I can understand the pain the families are going through, and I share their grief. My deepest sympathies are with them.” He also sent a team of representatives to meet the families of the deceased and promised a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to them.
Lesson from Pushpa 2 stampede case not lost on Game Changer makers
Before Ram Charan, producer of the film Dil Raju announced financial support to the grieving families. A post on the official X (formerly Twitter) of his production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations, reads, “Producer #DilRaju garu announced ₹10 lakhs and assured support to the families of the two individuals who tragically lost their lives in the accident following the #GameChanger event. Our deepest condolences to their loved ones in this difficult time.”
This comes amid the recent controversy that erupted after the death of a 35-year-old woman during the Pushpa 2 screening in Hyderabad on December 4. Allu Arjun attended the screening which sent fans into a frenzy and a stampede erupted. A woman lost her life while her 8-year-old son suffered serious injuries. A case was lodged against the actor, and he even went to jail for a few hours. Allu Arjun was granted bail on January 3.
