Game Changer: Kiara Advani Unveils Her Look From Ram Charan Starrer Ahead Of Teaser Release

Actress Kiara Adavani turned into a mermaid as she flaunted a bright blue ensemble.

The actress took to Instagram to announce the teaser announcement for her upcoming film “Game Changer”, however it was Kiara, who stole all the attention. The wife of actor Siddhant Malhotra was dressed in a thigh-high slit dress in hues of oceanic blue. The actress looked every-inch a mermaid with the outfits detailing.

In the first poster, Kiara is seen sitting on a chair with water surrounding her with a beautiful cloudy sky and mountains in the background. The second poster had the “Shershaah” star standing with the backdrop of a picturesque locale along with the date of the teaser.

For the caption, she wrote: “Swipe to see whats coming #GameChangerTeaser out tomorrow!!!”

Directed by Shankar Shanmugam, “Game Changer” features superstar Ram Charan in the role of an IAS officer who fights against corrupt politicians while advocating for fair elections. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, with a storyline by Karthik Subbaraj and writing by SU Venkatesan and Vivek. Co-produced by Harshit, the action choreography is by Anbariv, with dance sequences directed by Prabhu Deva, Ganesh Acharya, Prem Rakshit, Bosco Martis, Jhony, and Sandy.

The makers have already released the songs “Raa Macha Macha” and “Jaragandi” and are now gearing up to unveil the much-anticipated teaser of the film.

A source close to the development revealed that the teaser will be released in the presence of the star cast, along with producer Dil Raju, at a grand event in Lucknow. “Game Changer” is slated to hit theatres on January 10, 2025.

Kiara will also be seen in “War 2” alongside Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. The film is the sequel to the 2019 movie “War” directed by Siddharth Anand. It had Hrithik alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. In the film, an Indian RAW agent, is assigned to eliminate his former mentor who has gone rogue.