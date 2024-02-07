Game Changer On OTT: When And Where To Watch Ram Charan Starrer After Its Theatrical Release

Advertisement

A cinematic storm is brewing in Tollywood as Ram Charan prepares for his eagerly awaited action drama, Game Changer, which is helmed by the renowned Tamil director S Shankar. The precise release date of the film is still under wraps, however, it is expected to hit the screens in the summer of 2024. In the midst of this, a fascinating development has taken place. Ram Charan starrer has found itself an OTT streaming platform ahead of its release.

When and where to watch Game Changer?

According to Siasat Daily, Game Changer has secured one of the biggest deals in the history of Southern OTT releases. Zee5 reportedly paid a high price of Rs 250 crores for the digital rights of the movie. The OTT platform purchased the streaming rights, way ahead of its release, earning an incredible sum of money that will further bolster the film's star power.

Poster of Game Changer | Image: IMDb

2 possible release dates for Game Changer

Ram Charan has been away from the silver screen ever since the release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. His fans have been waiting with bated breath for Game Changer but the film has been delayed due to many factors. Now, it is being reported that the producers Sri Venkateswara Creations and Dil Raju, have two dates in mind out of which they will lock one for the the coming venture. The film might release on either October 2 or on the occasion of Dussehra.

Ram Charan in Game Changer | Image: IMDb

One of the main reasons why Game Changer has been delayed is because director Shankar has also been busy with the shoot of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, which is heavy on VFX. There are also speculations surrounding Indian 2 release date, with reports claiming that it might hit the big screens on August 15 and join the box office clash with Pushpa: The Rule and Singham Again.

Meanwhile, Game Changer is touted to be a political thriller, with Ram Charan reportedly playing the role of an IPS officer.