Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 22:15 IST

Game Changer Producer Dil Raju's Nephew Ashish Velamakucha-Advitha Reddy's Wedding Photo Goes Viral

Ashish Velamakucha and Advitha Reddy had a destination wedding in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in the presence of their family and close friends including Dil Raju.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ashish
Ashish with his wife Advitha Reddy | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dil Raju's nephew Ashish Velamakucha has tied the knot with fiance Advitha Reddy in February in Jodhpur. The wedding was attended by several celebs from the Telugu industry. Now days after their grand wedding, the first photo of the newlyweds is going viral on the internet.

A look at newlyweds Ashish Velamakucha and Advitha Reddy

An industry tracker Vamsi Kaka took to his X handle to share the first glimpse of the couple. Ashish looked handsome in a sherwani featuring golden embroidery and paired with a matching dupatta and a necklace. Advitha, on the other hand, looked pretty as a bride. She was also seen in a golden silk saree featuring embroidered border and blouse. She paired the ensemble with kundan set and ditched traditional mathapati and sported mangtika. She sported dewy makeup with tinted pink lips and kohl-rimmed eyes.

"Capturing moments of love and togetherness @AshishVoffl and #AdvithaReddy share their first picture as a couple."

Advertisement

Earlier, it was reported that Dil Raju and Ashish went to Jr NTR's house to personally invite him to the wedding. However, it is still unclear if the RRR star attended the wedding or not.

Advertisement

Ashish Velamakucha's upcoming film

Ashish is the son of producer Sirish, who is also Dil Raju’s brother. He made his debut with Rowdy Boys, helmed by Sree Harsha Konuganti. Next, he will be seen in an action romantic entertainer Selfish, co-starring Ivana. The film marks the directorial debut of Kasi Vishal and boasts a musical score by Mickey J. Meyer. Produced under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Sukumar Writings by Dil Raju and Shirish, Manikandhan S. handles the cinematography.

Advertisement
(A viral photo from their engagement | Image: Instagram)
(A viral photo from their engagement | Image: Instagram)

The young hero has also signed one more film which will go on floors soon.

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 22:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

5 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

5 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

5 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

5 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

6 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

10 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

11 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

a day ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. J&K: Soldiers Celebrate Shiv Jayanti at LoC in Sub-Zero Temperature

    India News24 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG: Geoffrey Boycott criticises England for not walking the talk

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  3. Ashish Velamakucha-Advitha Reddy's First Wedding Photo Goes Viral

    Entertainment40 minutes ago

  4. LIVE | Shocking Assault On Media By Mamata Cops, R Bangla Reporter Held

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. R Bangla Reporter Arrested: Free Him Immediately, Arnab Demands Mamata

    Videosan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo