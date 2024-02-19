Advertisement

Dil Raju's nephew Ashish Velamakucha has tied the knot with fiance Advitha Reddy in February in Jodhpur. The wedding was attended by several celebs from the Telugu industry. Now days after their grand wedding, the first photo of the newlyweds is going viral on the internet.

A look at newlyweds Ashish Velamakucha and Advitha Reddy

An industry tracker Vamsi Kaka took to his X handle to share the first glimpse of the couple. Ashish looked handsome in a sherwani featuring golden embroidery and paired with a matching dupatta and a necklace. Advitha, on the other hand, looked pretty as a bride. She was also seen in a golden silk saree featuring embroidered border and blouse. She paired the ensemble with kundan set and ditched traditional mathapati and sported mangtika. She sported dewy makeup with tinted pink lips and kohl-rimmed eyes.

"Capturing moments of love and togetherness @AshishVoffl and #AdvithaReddy share their first picture as a couple."

Earlier, it was reported that Dil Raju and Ashish went to Jr NTR's house to personally invite him to the wedding. However, it is still unclear if the RRR star attended the wedding or not.

Ashish Velamakucha's upcoming film

Ashish is the son of producer Sirish, who is also Dil Raju’s brother. He made his debut with Rowdy Boys, helmed by Sree Harsha Konuganti. Next, he will be seen in an action romantic entertainer Selfish, co-starring Ivana. The film marks the directorial debut of Kasi Vishal and boasts a musical score by Mickey J. Meyer. Produced under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Sukumar Writings by Dil Raju and Shirish, Manikandhan S. handles the cinematography.

(A viral photo from their engagement | Image: Instagram)

The young hero has also signed one more film which will go on floors soon.