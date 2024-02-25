Advertisement

Ram Charan is currently in the midst of filming the last leg of his Shankar Shanamugham directorial, Game Changer. The political thriller will see the actor share screen space with his Vineya Vidhaya Rama co-star Kiara Advani. The dialogue writer for the film, Sai Madhav Burra, has now revealed interesting details about the actor's role in the film.

Ram Charan's Game Changer role to have many layers



As per a recent 123Telugu report, Game Changer will see Ram Charan embrace a multi-layered character, as revealed by the film's dialogue writer in a recent interview. The actor's role will reportedly resonate with both the massy as well as classy audience.

He said, "Ram Charan’s character will have multiple variations in the film. Mass, class, rugged, dignified, you name it any, you will see all those shades in Charan. A normal human being will behave in different ways throughout his life, and that’s how the protagonist’s characterization is designed in Game Changer." For the unversed, Game Changer has been through its fair share of delays with the director having to split his time between the Ram Charan starrer and the Kamal Haasan led Indian 2. The film has reportedly been locked in for a September 2024 release.

What is next for Ram Charan?



Post wrapping up filming for Game Changer, Ram Charan will commence filming for his next, RC 16. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film will see the RRR actor share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in what will mark her second Telugu project after her maiden film in the industry, Koratala Siva's Jr NTR starrer Devara. RC 16 is currently in pre-production with Buchi Babu Sana and cinematographer Rathnavelu scouting for locations in Andhra Pradesh.

Separately, post filming for Game Changer, Kiara will be joining the Don franchise. Don 3, helmed by Farhan Akhtar, will feature Ranveer Singh opposite the actress.