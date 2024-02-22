Advertisement

The makers of the upcoming Telugu horror comedy film Geethanjali Malli Vachindi makers are in the headlines for their out-of-the-box decision to hold their teaser launch event in a graveyard in Hyderabad. The film directed by Siva Tulapati will star Anjali in the lead role. The decision to hold the event in a graveyard was recently announced by the makers on their official social media handle.

On Thursday, the makers of Geethanjali Malli Vachindi took to the official X handle of their production house Kona Film Corporation to share the update. They wrote, "ఈ శనివారం రాత్రి 7 గంటలకు బేగంపేట్ స్మశాన వాటికలో ⚰️ గీతాంజలి మళ్ళీ వచ్చింది టీజర్ లాంచ్ . Brace Yourselves for a Never Before Event In Telugu Cinema." This loosely translates to The Teaser launch of Geethanjali Malli Vachindi will take place this Saturday at 7 pm in Begumpet graveyard.

What do we know about Geethanjali Malli Vachindi?

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi marks the fiftieth film of actress Anjali. The film also stars actors Srinivas Reddy, Satyam Rajesh, Satya, Shakalaka Shankar, Ali, Brahmaji, Ravi Shankar, and Rahul Madhav among others.

The idea of launching the film's teaser in a graveyard is the first time in Indian cinema. It is to be seen if the promotional strategy works in the favour of the makers on February 24.