Emraan Hashmi has been in the news owing to reports suggesting that he has been approached by the makers of Goodachari 2 for a pivotal role. Now days later, Adivi Sesh, who is headlining the project, has officially confirmed the news. He took to his social media handle to welcome the actor onboard.

Adivi Sesh welcomes new celeb to the mission

Taking to his X handle, Adivi shared an announcement poster expressing his excitement to work with Emraan. He said, "I am thrilled to have Emraan Hashmi on board for Goodachari 2. His presence will undoubtedly bring a new dimension to the film."

(Announcement poster | Image: Adivi Sesh/X)

In the poster, Emraan is posing for the camera, while the text on it reads, "Welcome to the mission, Emraan Hashmi." He also penned a note, calling the actor "brilliant". Sharing the poster, Adivi wrote, "Welcoming the brilliant @emraanhashmi into the #G2 Universe. Can’t wait to work with you sir. It’s going to be #Goodachari2."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Adivi Sesh/X)

Emraan Hashmi opens up about joining mega spy thriller Goodachari 2

On Joining the star cast of G2, Emraan said, "Joining the cast of G2 is truly exciting. The script is compelling, and I look forward to being part of this spy thriller." The makers have kept the major information regarding his role in the film under wraps. However, seeing the poster, it seems he is one of the protagonists alongside Adivi.

(A file photo of Emraan Hashmi | Image: Instagram)

Producers T.G Vishwa Prasad also shared their enthusiasm, stating, "Emraan Hashmi joining G2 raises the stakes for the film. His talent aligns perfectly with the vision we have for this project. Fans can expect a cinematic spectacle like never before." Abhishek Agarwal on the other hand said, "It is wonderful to have Emraan coming on board for G2. His stature and acting prowess will completely justify the weight of the character. The most awaited spy franchise gets more exciting with his addition to the team.”

More about Goodachari 2

Apart from Adivi Sesh and Emraan Hashmi, the film also stars Banita Sandhu, who will play the leading lady. As the sequel takes shape, audiences can look forward to a gripping narrative and high-octane action, promised the makers.