×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

Goodachari 2: After Adivi Sesh, Banita Sandhu Begins Shooting For The Spy Thriller In Bhuj

Goodachari 2 marks Banita Sandhu's debut in the Telugu film industry. This is also the actress' first pan-India film releasing in multiple languages.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Banita Sandhu
A file photo of Banita Sandhu. | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Adivi Sesh has been busy shooting for his next spy action thriller Goodachari 2 for months in Hyderabad. Now, Banita Sandhu has joined the shooting and is reportedly filming in Bhuj, Gujarat. The film marks Banita's first pan-India project which is set to release in multiple languages.

Banita Sandhu is shooting in Bhuj, Gujarat for Goodachari 2

The prequel Goodachari starred Adivi and it carved its path to success, emerging as a blockbuster hit. Following its success, the makers decided to make its sequel and the shooting is currently underway. Now, as per a report in IANS, the actress has begun with the shooting of Goodachari 2. She has been roped in as a lead opposite Adivi Sesh, seemingly as a R&AW agent. The camaraderie between Adivi and Banita promises to bring an extra dimension to the sequel, enhancing the overall viewing experience for the audience.

(A file photo of Banita | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Banita | Image: Instagram)

The film marks the Telugu debut of the actress. She had earlier worked in Hindi and Tamil languages. Expressing her happiness on joining forces with Adivi Sesh, Banita said that it is her first pan-India film and her role is "unlike anything she has ever done before". The Sardar Udham actress added, "I’m so excited to collaborate with such an incredible, visionary team. I can’t wait for audiences to see me in a completely fresh avatar. Working on this movie will be a creative delight for me.”

Advertisement
(A file photo of Adivi Sesh | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Adivi Sesh | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about Goodachari 2?

It is a story of a spy, who is on a mission to fight for his nation outside of India. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments. The crew also includes Sricharan Pakala as the music composer and Kodati Pavan Kalyan as the editor. Apart from Adivi and Banita, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL 2024: Anil Kumble criticises Hardik Pandya

Kumble SLAMS Hardik

a minute ago
Ram Charan

Ram Visits Tirupati

3 minutes ago
The Odisha government has asked all the district collectors to remain prepared for any eventuality

BJD Announces Candidates

4 minutes ago
Helping Stray Animals In Summer

How To Help Stray Animals

4 minutes ago
Actor Pratik Gandhi talks about increasing crime rates

Pratik On Madgaon Express

5 minutes ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara In Cropped Jacket

5 minutes ago
H&M spring sales recovery

H&M spring sales

6 minutes ago
Shipping

Declining CAD

6 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

7 minutes ago
Indian Football Coach Igor Stimac

Afghan coach on India

11 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Dons Sweatshirt

11 minutes ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Looks Stylish

13 minutes ago
Skin rashes in summer

Heat Rash Remedies

14 minutes ago
When will be see MS Dhoni bat in IPL 2024?

MS Dhoni for CSK

15 minutes ago
Akshay and Prithviraj

Akshay Lauds Prithviraj

18 minutes ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's Ladakh Diaries

23 minutes ago
Dalal Street

BSE announces T+0 shares

23 minutes ago
Aditi-Sidharth

Aditi-Siddharth Married

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News15 hours ago

  2. BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners for West Bengal | Check List

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  3. Hair Solutions To Boost Hair Growth

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  5. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo