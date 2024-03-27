Advertisement

Adivi Sesh has been busy shooting for his next spy action thriller Goodachari 2 for months in Hyderabad. Now, Banita Sandhu has joined the shooting and is reportedly filming in Bhuj, Gujarat. The film marks Banita's first pan-India project which is set to release in multiple languages.

The prequel Goodachari starred Adivi and it carved its path to success, emerging as a blockbuster hit. Following its success, the makers decided to make its sequel and the shooting is currently underway. Now, as per a report in IANS, the actress has begun with the shooting of Goodachari 2. She has been roped in as a lead opposite Adivi Sesh, seemingly as a R&AW agent. The camaraderie between Adivi and Banita promises to bring an extra dimension to the sequel, enhancing the overall viewing experience for the audience.

(A file photo of Banita | Image: Instagram)

The film marks the Telugu debut of the actress. She had earlier worked in Hindi and Tamil languages. Expressing her happiness on joining forces with Adivi Sesh, Banita said that it is her first pan-India film and her role is "unlike anything she has ever done before". The Sardar Udham actress added, "I’m so excited to collaborate with such an incredible, visionary team. I can’t wait for audiences to see me in a completely fresh avatar. Working on this movie will be a creative delight for me.”

(A file photo of Adivi Sesh | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about Goodachari 2?

It is a story of a spy, who is on a mission to fight for his nation outside of India. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments. The crew also includes Sricharan Pakala as the music composer and Kodati Pavan Kalyan as the editor. Apart from Adivi and Banita, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role.

