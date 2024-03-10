×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 00:51 IST

Gopichand Reacts To Fans Response To Bhimaa: People Clapped, Hooted

Gopichand starrer Bhimaa released in theaters on March 8. The actor returned to his avatar after a long gap.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhimaa
A still from Bhimaa teaser | Image:YouTube
Bhimaa starring Gopichand hit the theatres on March 8 and opened to a collection of ₹3.5 crores, higher than what was predicted by several film trade analysts. On March 9, the film's team along with Gopichand held a press conference where the actor reacted to people's response to his fan.

Gopichand reacts to fans' response to Bhimaa

Talking to the media at the press conference, Gopichand who returned to his cop avatar after a long time said, "I thank my director, A. Harsha, for approaching me with such a wonderful script. Producer Radhamohan Garu and co-producer Sridhar Garu bankrolled the film on a massive scale without compromising, and I am thankful to them. It’s been a long time since I acted with Naresh Garu. The audiences enjoys Naresh Garu’s character in the second half. Visuals by Swamy Garu are superb, and Ajju penned powerful dialogues."

He added, "Fight scenes came out extraordinarily. Ram-Lakshman's masters designed the interval, pre-climax, and climax portions well, and the emotion was also highlighted. People were clapping, hooting, and whistling in the last 30 minutes. Ravi Basrur gave an extraordinary score, which is the backbone of Bhimaa. Those who haven’t watched the film, please go and watch it. Bhimaa is a film that will give a solid theatrical experience. You will surely enjoy it."

What more do we know about Bhimaa?

The film directed by A Harsha also stars  Vennala Kishore, Malavika Sharma, Nassar, Srinivas Rao and Priya Bhavani Shankar among others. The film is reportedly made on a budget of ₹28 crores. Gopichand was last seen in the film Ramabanam.                                                                                      

Published March 9th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

