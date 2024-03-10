Advertisement

Bhimaa starring Gopichand hit the theatres on March 8 and opened to a collection of ₹3.5 crores, higher than what was predicted by several film trade analysts. On March 9, the film's team along with Gopichand held a press conference where the actor reacted to people's response to his fan.

Gopichand reacts to fans' response to Bhimaa

Talking to the media at the press conference, Gopichand who returned to his cop avatar after a long time said, "I thank my director, A. Harsha, for approaching me with such a wonderful script. Producer Radhamohan Garu and co-producer Sridhar Garu bankrolled the film on a massive scale without compromising, and I am thankful to them. It’s been a long time since I acted with Naresh Garu. The audiences enjoys Naresh Garu’s character in the second half. Visuals by Swamy Garu are superb, and Ajju penned powerful dialogues."

He added, "Fight scenes came out extraordinarily. Ram-Lakshman's masters designed the interval, pre-climax, and climax portions well, and the emotion was also highlighted. People were clapping, hooting, and whistling in the last 30 minutes. Ravi Basrur gave an extraordinary score, which is the backbone of Bhimaa. Those who haven’t watched the film, please go and watch it. Bhimaa is a film that will give a solid theatrical experience. You will surely enjoy it."

What more do we know about Bhimaa?

The film directed by A Harsha also stars Vennala Kishore, Malavika Sharma, Nassar, Srinivas Rao and Priya Bhavani Shankar among others. The film is reportedly made on a budget of ₹28 crores. Gopichand was last seen in the film Ramabanam.