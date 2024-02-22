Updated February 21st, 2024 at 22:58 IST
Guntur Kaaram Actress Kushita Kallapu Says Her Role In Mahesh Babu Starrer Was Chopped: I Felt Sad
Kushita Kallapu, who was supposed to share screen space along side Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram, is now questioning her role being edited out.
Mahesh Babu marked an end to his year-long hiatus from the screen with his mid-January release, Guntur Kaaram. The film, despite its relatively strong box office numbers, especially amid the packed Sankranthi weekend box office race, underperformed as per the standards for a Mahesh Babu mass entertainer. An up and coming actress now, has brought the past film back into the headlines, by questioning her scenes being cut from the Trivikram Srinivas directorial.
Kushita Kallapu comments on her chopped scenes from Guntur Kaaram
Up and coming actress Kushita Kallapu was supposed to hold a minor role in Guntur Kaaram. Though true, this however, did not translate onto the big screen. As per a 123Telugu report, the actress addressed the same at a media event. Though she said she understood that certain angles tend to get cut off during editing, the fact that she did not make it into the final cut for the film, made her "sad".
She said, "I acted in the film. I shot for four days. I asked the team why they removed my scenes. Even the scenes of other actors were deleted, and I don’t know the exact reason. I felt very sad, but then I know such things are common in the industry. What else can I do?"
Guntur Kaaram's box office report
The Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram released in theatres on January 12 in direct competition with Teja Sajja's HanuMan. This was followed by eventual competition from Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga. The film, made on a budget of ₹200 crores, has had an underwhelming run at the box office.
As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections came in at ₹126.62 crores with its worldwide gross standing at ₹180.5 crores. The film, also starring Sreeleela, is currently streaming on Netflix.
Published February 21st, 2024 at 22:58 IST
