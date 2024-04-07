Advertisement

Jagapathi Babu last featured in big banner Telugu release, Guntur Kaaram. The Sankranthi special release, which hit theatres on January 12, accrued strong numbers at the box office - the Trivikram Srinivas directorial however, still fell short of both commercial and critical expectations, when it came to a patented Mahesh Babu film. Jagapathi Babu, is now on to his next big project, the official announcement for which, was shared recently.

Jagapathi Babu joins Mr Bachchan



Mr Bachchan is being bankrolled by People Media Factory. The production house, took to its official X handle to officially announce Jagapathi Babu joining their ambitious venture. A separate character poster was also shared by the production house to make the announcement extra special for those awaiting the film. Jagapathi Babu can be seen staring directly into the camera as he picks up a pawn from a game of Chess laid out in front of him.

Welcoming the ever versatile @IamJagguBhai on board for #MrBachchan in a powerful role ❤‍🔥



Get ready for an epic clash on the big screens 💥💥



The film has been shot for 50 days now, completing 80% of the talkie part.#MassReunion

Mass Maharaaj @RaviTeja_offl @harish2you… pic.twitter.com/kXNErHTH6A — People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) April 7, 2024



The caption to the post read, "Welcoming the ever versatile @IamJagguBhai on board for #MrBachchan in a powerful role Get ready for an epic clash on the big screens The film has been shot for 50 days now, completing 80% of the talkie part. #MassReunion" For the unversed, Mr Bachchan is the official Telugu language remake of the Ajay Devgn starrer Hindi film Raid, which released in theatres back in 2018. Ravi Teja will be essaying the role initially brought to life by Maidaan star Ajay Devgn.

What is the update on Mr Bachchan?



Mr Bachchan is being helmed by director Harish Shankar. The cast and crew of the film have been stealthily inching towards the completion of their project with 80% of it, as per a 123Telugu report, already having been completed. While Ileana D'Cruz played Ajay Devgn's romantic interest in Raid, the role will be essayed by newcomer Bhagyashri Borse. The film is reportedly eyeing a Summer 2024 release.

Separately, Raid 2, being mounted in Hindi, is also underway, with Ajay Devgn set to reprise his role of Amay Patnaik from the original.