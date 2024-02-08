English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

It's controversial/ Guntur Kaaram Team Files Cyber Complaint Against Alleged Fake Votes on BookMyShow: Report

Guntur Kaaram's team, along with the producer, is reportedly scheduled to meet with cyber crime police on Monday to officially file a complaint.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Guntur Kaaram
Guntur Kaaram poster | Image:IMDb
The team behind the recently released film Guntur Kaaram filed a cyber complaint against what they claim to be a malicious campaign aimed at damaging the film's reputation. The production team alleges that over 70,000 fake bot votes, each giving ratings of 0/1, were orchestrated on the popular ticketing platform, BookMyShow.

Guntur Kaaram's team to take legal action

Despite garnering positive reviews from both audiences and critics, Guntur Kaaram fell victim to what appears to be a deliberate effort to tarnish its image. The alleged orchestration of fake votes is believed to be part of a larger strategy by an unidentified anti-group.  

(Poster of Guntur Kaaram | Image: Mahesh Babu/Instagram)

The Film Chamber is reportedly sending legal notices to BookMyShow, demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged fake voting campaign. The film's team, along with the producer, is reportedly scheduled to meet with cyber crime police on Monday to officially file a complaint. The aim is to take legal action against those engaged in negative publicity, with concerns looming about the potential decrease in movie collections due to the alleged zero rating.

Guntur Kaaram box office collection takes a hit

The Mahesh Babu starrer opened at the worldwide box office with ₹94 crore gross collection. In two days, the film collection reached ₹127 crore. This means that after taking an opening close to ₹100 crore, the film minted nearly ₹33 crore on its second day. The film's business has taken a hit by 65 per cent, which is shocking because the drop happened on Saturday.

In India, the story is similar. According to Sacnilk, Guntur Kaaram earned ₹41.3 crore for its Telugu version on day 1. On day 2, however, it could only collect ₹13.55 crore, taking its total collection to ₹54.85 crore. This is a drop of 68 per cent at the domestic box office, which is believed to be a stronghold for Mahesh Babu. In the US, according to the makers, the movie has crossed $2 million mark in two days. The drop in the collection of the film can also be attributed to the negative reviews of the film that are floating widely on social media.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

