Updated January 27th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 15: Teja Sajja Starrer Breaches ₹250 Crore Mark Worldwide

Teja Sajja took to his official social media handle and shared that HanuMan has minted ₹250 crores worldwide.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Prasanth Varma's HanuMan
Prasanth Varma's HanuMan | Image:Image: IMDb
Despite its release on the occasion of Sankranti and clashing with multiple films, Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan has been performing really well at the box office. As per the film cast, in the worldwide box office, the movie has minted ₹250 crores. This milestone has been achieved on the fifteenth day of its release. The film has garnered a lot of praise from critics for its depiction of the classic good versus evil superhero story with a touch of mythology. 

Taja Sajja expresses gratitude to his fans 

Taking to his official Instagram handle, HanuMan actor Teja Sajja shared that the film has minted ₹250 crore worldwide. “What a way to start the day. An outpouring of love. From me to you. And you to us,” Teja wrote in the caption as he shared a poster from his film. 

This comes in just a day after the film crossed a major milestone at the domestic box office. Driven by its tremendous business in Telugu and North Indian states, HanuMan entered ₹150 crore club in India on its 14th day at the box office. This made it the first Indian film of 2024 to cross this box office milestone. 

Prasanth Verma on HanuMan’s success 

In a recent interview, HanuMan director Prasanth Varma stated that it is just the starting point of a new superhero franchise and its success "feels nothing short of a dream". "I didn't realise that it was all happening. It took me two-three days for all this to sink in because never in my life have I experienced so much success in terms of love from the audience," he told PTI. He further added, “All my previous films were loved by the audience, but we never made a lot of money. I was that filmmaker who makes good cinema but doesn't make a lot of money for the producers. But I think for the first time in my career, it has happened in such a way... I think it is easily 10 times more than any of my previous films.”

Published January 27th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

