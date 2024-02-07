English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

HanuMan Box Office Day 8: Teja Sajja Starrer Crosses ₹150 Crore Worldwide

After a successful eight-day run in theatres, HanuMan has not only surpassed expectations but also managed to accumulate a staggering ₹98.8 crore in India.

Republic Entertainment Desk
hanuman
hanuman | Image:IMDb
  • 3 min read
HanuMan, featuring Teja Sajja, has captured the attention of audiences and critics alike. The movie kicked off with a promising start, raking in an impressive ₹4.15 crores on its opening day, as per Sacnilk. However, what followed was even more noteworthy – a consistent surge in box office collections in the subsequent days.

HanuMan poster | Image: IMDb

 

HanuMan emerges as a success at the box office

After a successful eight-day run in theatres, HanuMan has not only surpassed expectations but also managed to accumulate a staggering ₹98.8 crore in India, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. This accomplishment puts the film on the global map, with trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan suggesting that it is on track to join the coveted ₹200 crore club.

Director Prasanth Varma, elated by the film's performance, had earlier taken to X to announce that HanuMan had already crossed the ₹150 crore mark worldwide.

Despite facing off against the Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan has proven its mettle by offering stiff competition to the star's film. Guntur Kaaram, while formidable, has accumulated ₹110.9 crore at the domestic box office.

HanuMan joins 150 crore club worldwide | Image: X

 

As the film heads into its second weekend, the question on everyone's mind is whether HanuMan can sustain the momentum it has built so far. With an overall Telugu occupancy of 53.67 percent on a recent Friday, the signs are positive, but the second weekend will be the ultimate test.

Teja Sajja felicitated by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy took to his social media handle X to share a few pictures of him with HanuMan actor Teja Sajja. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Glad to have met the young talented actor of the 'Hanuman' movie, Shri @tejasajja123 Garu in New Delhi. The movie, besides being a super hit, has also joined the celebrations of Pran Prathista of Bhagwan Shree Ram in Ayodhya, by donating ₹5 from each ticket for the Bhavya Ram temple in Ayodhya."

Teja Sajja gets felicitated | Image: X

 

Soon after G Kishan Reddy made the post, Teja Sajja reposted it and wrote, "Respected sir. I truly feel blessed. Thanks a lot for your appreciation sir 🙏Shri @kishanreddybjp garu."

The Union Minister also revealed that the makers of HanuMan are donating ₹5 from each ticket sold for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "The movie, besides being a super hit, has also joined the celebrations of Pran Prathista of Bhagwan Shree Ram in Ayodhya, by donating ₹5 from each ticket for the Bhavya Ram temple in Ayodhya," he added as per ANI. The film has minted more than ₹100 crores worldwide till now.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

