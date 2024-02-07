Advertisement

Prasanth Varma is currently basking in the success of his latest cinematic offering, HanuMan. The Teja Sajja starrer has become the fifth all-time highest Telugu grosser at the US box office with $5 million and counting in collections, trailing only behind films Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire and Baahubali. The director recently opened up about film lead Teja Sajja. While the director lauded his work in the film he also pointed out a particular facet he would ideally need to work on.

Prasanth Varma has some advice for Teja Sajja



Recently, a gratitude meet was held for HanuMan in Hyderabad. The event saw Prasanth Varma take the stage as he spoke about his experience making the film. A highlight of the media interaction turned out to be Varma's advice for Teja Sajja with respect to something that the latter needs to work towards 'improving'.

He said, "...I know Teja Sajja as a child artist. Teja and I have been through a lot. A few asked me why I was doing movies with Teja. I want to clarify that I like making films with good actors. He is exceptional in emotional scenes, though he needs to improve regarding the romance part..." Varma also added how though Sajja was already a good actor, he has thoroughly enjoyed turning him into a "star" with HanuMan. He said, "Teja is the right fit for HanuMan, and the audience is saying the same thing. Making Teja a hero gave me satisfaction, but I am even more happy as I made him a star with HanuMan..."

Prasanth Varma calls Varalaxmi Sarathkumar a lucky charm



The media interaction also saw Prasanth Varma detail how every pivotal character has indelibly contributed to the success of the film. Of the mentions, leading lady Varalaxmi Sarathkumar received the tag of being a "lucky charm". Varma was also all praises for Vinay Rai, who played the antagonist in the movie.

He said, "Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has become a lucky charm. Vinay Rai Garu pulled off the villain role with ease. The suit that you see in the film is difficult to wear. I don’t think anyone else apart from Vinay Rai could have done it. He lost two kilos while shooting. If you hate him on screen, it is because of his immense hard work. Raj Deepak Shetty Garu also worked hard for HanuMan. Everybody kept improvising the film." HanuMan is still running in theatres.