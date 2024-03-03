Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 17:59 IST
HanuMan Director Prasanth Says Success Of Small Films Must Be Celebrated, Reveals Its Importance
HanuMan released in theatres on January 12. The humble Teja Sajja starrer has surpassed Telugu biggies to become among the highest grossers of the quarter.
- Entertainment
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja's Sankranthi release, HanuMan, took the box office by storm surpassing the performance of big banner releases like Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram. Team HanuMan recently held a success meet for the film with the intention of spotlighting its 50-day run in theatres.
Prasanth Varma says it is important to celebrate the success of small films
The 50-day success meet of Prasanth Varma's HanuMan saw the director take the stage to reflect on why it is important to be loud and proud in celebrating the success of a film, particularly one with a humble budget. As per a Gulte report, the director also revisited the aftermath of his first film Awe, reflecting on where he went wrong in its post-release marketing.
He said, "It’s been a long since I’ve seen 50 days of celebrations. The success changes the lives of many who work for the movie. It is very important to tell the people that this kind of movie will run for 50 days. This will inspire many. My first movie Awe won critical accolades and was a commercial success. We didn’t celebrate, as we took it for granted. We didn’t celebrate the success, which sent a wrong message that it was not a hit."
Advertisement
Prasanth Varma teases HanuMan's international release
Living through its stellar success on home ground, Prasanth Varma appears to be all ready to take HanuMan international. Not just an international release across Spain, Japan, and China, Varma is also introducing HanuMan to the international film festival circuit, to see how it will perform there.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He said, "We built a universe with Hanu-Man. We work 10 times hard to give you quality movies in a short time. We are planning to release the movie internationally. We have shown the movie to distributors from Spain, Japan, and China, they loved it completely. Hanu-Man will have a global release soon. We are submitting the movie to many film festivals as well, to tell the people about the greatness of Telugu cinema." Further sharing details on the progress of HanuMan's sequel, Jai HanuMan, the director added, "The works have begun for Jai Hanuman. We will soon release the first look poster of the movie. The last 5 minutes of Hanu-Man’s climax is just a sample. You will see such grand making in the entire movie of Jai Hanuman for 2.5 hours."
Advertisement
Published March 3rd, 2024 at 17:59 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.