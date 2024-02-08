English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 23:48 IST

HanuMan Director Prasanth Varma Says He Followed A Very ‘Disorganised’ Way Of Filmmaking

HanuMan released on January 12, where it clashed with Guntur Kaaram. However, the film is now giving a tough competition to the Mahesh Babu starrer.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from HanuMan
A still from HanuMan | Image:Instagram/Prasanth Varma
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
HanuMan, the recently released superhero movie starring Teja Sajja, has been receiving tremendous response both with critics and audience. The film collected around 9.8 crores nett on day 2, registering a huge jump from day 1 when it collected 6.2 crore nett. In a recent media interaction, Prasanth Varma spoke about his writing process among other subjects.

HanuMan poster | Image: Instagram/Prasanth Varma

Whatever schedule we have, we write script for that: Prasanth Varma

Speaking to Film Companion, Varma clarified that even though he runs a writers’ team, they never had a bound script while shooting HanuMan. Further elaborating on his process, Varma stated, “Our process is, we have a story. Then whatever schedule we have, we write the script for that schedule. We shoot it, we look at it. We mess it up. We realise where we went wrong. In the next schedule, we try to fix it and shoot new scenes. It’s a very disorganised way of filmmaking.”

Further talking about his writers’ team, Varma stated he founded a firm called Scriptsville with his sister Sneha. He added, “We employ a couple of writers, 12 writers now. Its been a few years we follow this. We have been paying salary to writers now. I wanted to make writing also a proper job. I will establish something where writers are properly respected and credited. And that’s been going on and on.”

Prasanth Varma on sets of HanuMan | Image: Instagram/Prasanth Varma

Dialogues are functional for me: HanuMan director

Talking about their writing process, Varma explained, “Initially, whenever I come with an idea I bounce it with them and they brainstorm and come with a couple of ideas and scenes. Then I will sit with them and fine tune and filter out the ideas that are not working for this universe.”

Prashanth Varma also spoke of his personal inclinations and how that shapes his film-making. He elaborated, “I am more of a visual guy than dialogue guy. Most of the times I don’t have look at the dialogues in the script while shooting. Dialogues are very functional for me. Most of the time, I am concentrating more on how I am going to take the shots.”

Made on an estimated budget of 35 crore, HanuMan is expected to earn more than 10 crore nett on Sunday. 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 23:48 IST

