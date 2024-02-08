English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

HanuMan Director Prasanth Varma Says He Is ‘Tired’ Of Superhero Genre Amid Film’s Box Office Success

Prasanth Varma, who is currently in the limelight for his superhero movie HanuMan, had earlier made acclaimed films like Adbhutam and Zombie Reddy.

Republic Entertainment Desk
HanuMan poster; director Prasanth Varma
HanuMan poster; director Prasanth Varma | Image:Instagram/Prasanth Varma
HanuMan, the Teja Sajja starrer superhero movie which released on January 12, has received extremely positive reviews from both critics and audience. After opening with a relatively low figure of ₹4.15 crore nett, HanuMan  registered great growth on day 2. While the film-goers are already looking forward to HanuMan sequel (which was hinted at in the climax), director Prasanth Varma has now opened up on his thoughts about the superhero genre.

HanuMan poster | Image: Instagram/Prasanth Varma

Tired of the superhero genre already: Prasanth Varma

Speaking to Film Companion, Prasanth Varma stated that he always prefers to explore newer genres instead of repeating himself. Varma, who first found critical acclaim for his subversive comedy Zombie Reddy, said, “Once I finalise a genre, I will be watching all films of that genre. So eventually, I will be fed up with that genre. In fact, after all the work on Hanuman, I am tired of the superhero genre already. ”

Varma further spoke about his immense interest in exploring many genres. He added, “Cinema is so vast, I want to explore all kinds of genres in films.” Varma added that even before starting a new film, he always looks at all genres that have not been explored much in Indian cinema. 

Prasanth Varma file image | Image: Instagram/Prasanth Varma

HanuMan director reveals why superhero genre hasn't exploded in India

Prasanth Varma also shared his views on why the superhero genre hasn’t exploded in India, like it has in the West. The HanuMan director said, “There were probably superhero films in Telugu cinema, just that they were not called superhero films. Our heroes have been doing similar stuff without any superpowers.” Varma added that because of these reasons, it was essential to cast a non-star in the lead role.

HanuMan was reportedly made on a budget of 50 crores, including print and advertising costs.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

