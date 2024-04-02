×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 17:22 IST

Prasanth Varma Takes A Break For Tropical Holiday Amid Prep For Jai Hanuman, Octopus | Photos

Prasanth Varma last directed Telugu blockbuster HanuMan. The director is currently shuffling between two big banner projects - Jai HanuMan and Octopus.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prasanth Varma
Prasanth Varma | Image:prasanthvarma/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prasanth Varma is currently riding high on the success of his early January Sankranthi release, HanuMan. The fantasy film mounted on a humble budget of ₹40 crores, in its lengthy theatrical run had almost touched the ₹300 crore mark in worldwide collections, as per a Sacnilk report. Varma is currently in the midst of mounting the sequel to the Teja Sajja starrer.

Prasanth Varma takes a break amid Jai Hanuman and Octopus prep

Prasanth Varma took to his Instagram handle to share glimpses from what appears to be an impromptu tropical getaway. The director can be seen dressed in casuals as he wades through the sun-kissed blue waters. The pictures progress to show Varma fishing a live starfish out of the water. The final picture in the post shows the beaming director hold up the sea creature for the camera. The caption to the post simply read, "Look what I found!"

Advertisement

 


The comments section of the director's post, soon blew up with reference to his two upcoming projects, Jai Hanuman and Octopus. Many believed the pictures actually carried a hint about either of the upcoming films. While some speculated that the starfish may be a key reference to the next HanuMan chapter, others believed the pictures were in reference to the almost completed Octopus. For the unversed, Prasanth Varma had begun filming for Octopus long before HanuMan, with 65% of the former having already been completed. The project stars Anumpama Parameswaran of Tillu Square fame.

What's the update on Jai HanuMan?

While Jai HanuMan has been officially announced by Prasanth Varma, the particulars of its star cast, are still under speculation. Recent media reports suggested, that Teja Sajja may not, in fact, be leading the sequel to his blockbuster film. In a separate media interaction, Varma had expressed his desire to cast Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu in the much-awaited sequel with the director wanting the latter to play the role of Lord Ram.

 

 

Separately, HanuMan is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 17:22 IST

