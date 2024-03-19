×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 11:47 IST

HanuMan Director Prasanth Varma To Delay Jai HanuMan Shoot, To Focus On This Project?

HanuMan released in Theatres on January 12 alongside Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram. The film, so far, has earned over ₹400 crores globally.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
HanuMan
HanuMan director Prasanth Varma. | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
HanuMan, one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2024, is currently streaming on OTT -- ZEE5 and Jio Cinema. After its success, fans are both excited and curious about the film's sequel which was announced at the end of the film. The second part of the Teja Sajja starrer is titled Jai HanuMan, which will most likely see the real Lord Hanuman in action, joining hands with the film's lead to fight evil. While all this while the buzz was that the film will release in 2025, it seems like director Prasanth Varma has different plans.

Jai Hanuman to witness a delay?

According to reports, Prasanth Varma will be taking up a new project titled Octopus starring Anupama Parameswaran. According to Gulte, the makers have been witnessing a delay in the casting of Jai Hanuman. Due to this, the filmmaker decided to dedicate his time to one of his long-held projects Octopus starring Anupama Parameswaran. Reportedly, 65% of the film's shoot was done long ago.

What do we know about Jai HanuMan?

Jai HanuMan has been in the news ever since the release of HanuMan starring Teja Sajja in the lead role. The film shows how a small-town boy Hanumanthu from Anjanadri gets the powers of Lord HanuMan and uses them to fight against evil. While the film keeps you hooked throughout, its climax stuns its viewers by bringing Lord Hanuman from the Himalayas. It teases a war at the end, a war between the good and evil.

After the film gained fame and success, there have been rumours that the makers have approached actor Ram Charan to play the role of Lord Ram while Chiranjeevi will play the role of Lord HanuMan. However, none of these reports have been confirmed by the makers. 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 11:47 IST

