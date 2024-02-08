English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

HanuMan Hindi Box Office Day 4: Film's Monday Collection Is Higher Than Opening Day

As Monday calls for a drop in theatre footfalls, HanuMan has earned a decent number on its fourth day in the Hindi belt.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from HanuMan
A still from HanuMan | Image:Instagram/Prasanth Varma
The recently-released Telugu superhero film, HanuMan has opened to positive reviews in theatres. Directed by Prashanth Varma and featuring Teja Sajja in the lead role, the movie has also demonstrated exceptional performance at the box office ever since its release.

HanuMan poster | Image: IMDb

HanuMan Box Office Day 4

On day 4, Hanuman garnered an impressive Rs 14.50 crore contributing to a total box office collection of Rs 55.15 crore within just four days. The film's success extends beyond regional boundaries, achieving well in the Hindi belt as well.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, it secured Rs 3.80 crore on day 4, accumulating a total of Rs 16.17 crore in the Hindi belt within the same timeframe. He quoted, “It’s #HanuMania everywhere: from North to South, from East to West… #HanuMan is UNSTOPPABLE and UNSHAKABLE. Continues its victory march on make-or-break Day 4 [Mon]. Collects more than Day 1 [Fri], despite reduced ticket rates on weekdays. This one’s NOT going to slow down soon.”

Teja Sajja expresses gratitude for the success of HanuMan

Teja Sajja in his byte to 123Teulugu expressed his happiness and acknowledged that HanuMan is getting an extraordinary response from all corners. “Audiences are lapping up the film. I am surprised to see the response from other languages. I am familiar to Telugu audiences, but the other language audiences don’t even know me. I am overwhelmed looking at the box office numbers. HanuMan will remain a benchmark film in my career. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the audience”, he said.

HanuMan poster | Image: IMDb

More about HanuMan

Set in the fictional village of Anjanadari and produced by Primeshow Entertainment, Hanuman achieved a pan-world release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, and Japanese. The film, directed and written by Prasanth Varma also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 12:17 IST

