English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 14:40 IST

HanuMan Makers To Donate ₹2.66 Crores To Ayodhya Ram Mandir

At the pre-release event of HanuMan, the team announced donating ₹5 from each ticket of their film for the construction of Ram Mandir.

Republic Entertainment Desk
HanuMan Makers To Donate ₹2.66 Crores To Ayodhya Ram Mandir
HanuMan Makers To Donate ₹2.66 Crores To Ayodhya Ram Mandir | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, made its theatrical debut on January 12. Claimed to be among the most successful films of the year so far, the movie was released in several languages in India. It drew inspiration from Hindu mythology and stories about Lord Hanuman and now after its box office success, the makers intend to return part of that love by giving a large donation to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

HanuMan team donates ₹2.66 crore to Ram Mandir

At the pre-release event of HanuMan in Hyderabad on January 7, the team of the film announced donating ₹5 from each ticket of their film for the construction of Ram Mandir

Chiranjeevi, who was the chief guest at the event, said in a statement, “HanuMan team has a key announcement to make on the occasion of the inauguration of Ram Mandir. They have decided to donate ₹5 from each ticket of their film for the construction of Ram Mandir. I am announcing the news on behalf of the team. My heartfelt congratulations to the team of HanuMan for taking a noble decision."

Advertisement

In recent developments, HanuMan makers revealed they will be donating ₹2.66 crore to the Ram Mandir which they have earned from selling over 50,000 tickets for the film. Primeshow Entertainment, the production house of the movie shared on their official X handle, “#HANUMAN for SHREE RAM. As announced, Team HanuMan is going to donate a grand sum of ₹2,66,41,055 for 53,28,211 tickets sold so far for Ayodhya Ram Mandir.” 

Film's release date was decided much before Ram Mandir inauguration: Teja Sajja

In a recent interview with Republic Digital, Teja Sajja called HanuMan's release around the religious occasion a "divine intervention". The actor said, “This is a divine intervention. We planned to release the film on Sankranti, back in June only and Ram Mandir's inauguration wasn't announced yet. There was no fixed date for the ceremony at that time. But it all happened in such a way that everything fell into place. Just like divine intervention, Ram Mandir is opening on January 22. After knowing the date of the event, we didn't want to change the date."

Advertisement
Teja Sajja called HanuMan's release around the religious occasion a “divine intervention” | Image: Instagram 

 

Teja also revealed that the team has already donated the first day and premiere collection to the religious cause.

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 14:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24: UP Yoddhas Go Down to Tamil Thalaivas

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. Pune: ECI Suspends 3 Officials For Stealing Control Unit of EVM

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  3. 'Return in March or...': TCS' Ultimatum to WFH Employees | Details Here

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement