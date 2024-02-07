HanuMan Makers To Donate ₹2.66 Crores To Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Advertisement

HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, made its theatrical debut on January 12. Claimed to be among the most successful films of the year so far, the movie was released in several languages in India. It drew inspiration from Hindu mythology and stories about Lord Hanuman and now after its box office success, the makers intend to return part of that love by giving a large donation to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

HanuMan team donates ₹2.66 crore to Ram Mandir

At the pre-release event of HanuMan in Hyderabad on January 7, the team of the film announced donating ₹5 from each ticket of their film for the construction of Ram Mandir.

Chiranjeevi, who was the chief guest at the event, said in a statement, “HanuMan team has a key announcement to make on the occasion of the inauguration of Ram Mandir. They have decided to donate ₹5 from each ticket of their film for the construction of Ram Mandir. I am announcing the news on behalf of the team. My heartfelt congratulations to the team of HanuMan for taking a noble decision."

In recent developments, HanuMan makers revealed they will be donating ₹2.66 crore to the Ram Mandir which they have earned from selling over 50,000 tickets for the film. Primeshow Entertainment, the production house of the movie shared on their official X handle, “#HANUMAN for SHREE RAM. As announced, Team HanuMan is going to donate a grand sum of ₹2,66,41,055 for 53,28,211 tickets sold so far for Ayodhya Ram Mandir.”

Film's release date was decided much before Ram Mandir inauguration: Teja Sajja

In a recent interview with Republic Digital, Teja Sajja called HanuMan's release around the religious occasion a "divine intervention". The actor said, “This is a divine intervention. We planned to release the film on Sankranti, back in June only and Ram Mandir's inauguration wasn't announced yet. There was no fixed date for the ceremony at that time. But it all happened in such a way that everything fell into place. Just like divine intervention, Ram Mandir is opening on January 22. After knowing the date of the event, we didn't want to change the date."

Teja also revealed that the team has already donated the first day and premiere collection to the religious cause.