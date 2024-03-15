×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

HanuMan OTT Update: Director Prasanth Varma Addresses Delay In Film's Digital Premiere

Director Prasanth Varma issued a clarification surrounding the HanuMan OTT release. The makers have revealed that Telugu version will release on ZEE5.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Prasanth Varma
A file photo of Prasanth Varma | Image:Prasanth Varma's team
Movie buffs have been eagerly awaiting the release of HanuMan on OTT. The film was expected to premiere on digital on Maha Shivaratri, March 8, but it was reportedly postponed by eight days. Reports sugested the film would release online on March 16. However, there was no official confirmation on the film's OTT release date. Now, addressing several delays in HanuMan's OTT release, director Prasanth Varma took to his social media handle to issue a clarification.

When will HanuMan premiere on OTT?

On Friday, Prasanth took to his X handle and penned a note clarifying that the delay was not intentional. He added that the makers are "working tireslessly" round the clock to sort things and requested the audiences to understand. "#HanuMan OTT streaming delay was not intentional! We have been working tirelessly round the clock to sort things and bring the film to you asap! Our intention is always to give you nothing but the best! Please try to understand and continue supporting us! Thank you!" wrote Prasanth.

HanuMan to stream on ZEE5

On Thursday, ZEE5 Telugu took to their official X handle and posted that the Telugu version of the film will premiere on ZEE5. "The long wait comes to an end!  HanuMan coming soon on ZEE5 in Telugu with english subtitles! Stay tuned for further updates," read the post.

Amit Shah meets team HanuMan

Amid talks of the film's digital release, the team of HanuMan including director Prasanth Varma and actor Teja Sajja met Home Minister Amit Shah on March 12. The Minister shared the photos from the meeting and penned a note lauding the efforts of the team in “showcasing Bharat's spiritual traditions.” He wrote, "The team has done a commendable job of showcasing Bharat's spiritual traditions and the superheroes that have emerged from them. Best wishes to the team for their future projects.”

HanuMan is set in the fictional village of Anjanadri and follows the story of Hanumanthu, who gets the power of Lord Hanuman to save the people of Anjanadri and faces off against Michael after coming in contact with a mysterious gem. The film grossed over ₹350 crore, emerging as the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

After the box office success of the film, the director has announced that a sequel of HanuMan titled Jai HanuMan will hit theatres soon.  

Published March 15th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

