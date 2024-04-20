Advertisement

Harish Shankar and Chota K Naidu appear to be revisiting their feud of 11 years. The cinematographer, in a recent interview, has slammed the director for his reportedly overpowering ways which severely impacted his creative freedom. Harish Shankar has now hit back with an open letter, challenging Naidu's claims. For the unversed, the duo had collaborated on 2013 release, Ramayya Vasthavayya.

Harish Shankar hits back at Chota K Naidu



Harish Shankar took to his official X handle to share a lengthy, detailed letter, not only refuting Naidu's claims of hampering his creativity but also calling the latter out for taking any and every chance to malign his name. The letter sees Shankar assert how since Ramayya Vasthavayya, while the director may have given a 100 interviews, Naidu would have only given 10 - yet he has seemingly taken every chance to run him down. A translated excerpt from the letter, as per a 123Telugu report, reads, "Over the years, I kept aside the differences and never made any disrespectful comments against you, but you never left any opportunity to humiliate me on public platforms".

The letter concluded on a somber note as Shankar reflected on how he still holds respect for Naidu and his experience. The director, however, will not sit on the sidelines as his self-respect is attacked. Another translated excerpt reads, "I have been silent all these years, but I am finally responding since you are constantly attacking my self-respect. I had learned something from your vast experience. I still have respect for you. I request that you please cherish that respect. But if you want to continue mudslinging, I’m game for it".

What did Chota K Naidu say?



During Chota K Naidu's interview with a YouTube channel, the cinematographer did not hold back when it came to addressing his issues with Harish Shankar. Naidu did not leave any stone unturned in asserting how Shankar essentially superimposed himself on the former's creative process.

#ChotaKNaidu about #HarishShankar Behavior at Movie Shooting of #RamayyaVasthavayya.. pic.twitter.com/2m57xIud9D — Filmy Bowl (@FilmyBowl)

The clip, which has now gone viral on the internet, features Naidu saying, "I work with my own principles usually. But Harish Shankar barged in with his own ideas in the case of Ramayya Vasthavayya. He tried to give too many inputs for the visual presentation side of things which ultimately didn’t work." The Shruti Haasan, Jr NTR and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Ramayya Vasthavayya is currently available for streaming on Netflix.