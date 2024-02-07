Advertisement

Allu Arjun has been on a hiatus from the silver screen ever since his last theatrical release, Pushpa: The Rise marked its 2021 release. The actor, who was only recently felicitated with a National Award win for his portrayal of the titular character, is currently in the midst of shooting for Pushpa 2 which will see him reprise the role. Off late there have been reports of the film's release date being delayed. The actor's team has now reportedly addressed the same.

Is Pushpa 2 delayed?



For the unversed, Pushpa 2: The Rule's long standing official release date has been set as August 15. Off late, there have been reports of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara being delayed. Devara is currently slated for an April 5 release. However, reports have been indicating of the Koratala Siva film wanting to postpone its official release date to August 15.

This has in turn led to speculations of the date of Pushpa 2 being delayed to as late as Christmas of this year. As per a Gulte report, Allu Arjun's team has addressed the conjecture. The Allu Arjun film only has about a 100 days of shoot left and is planning on having the first cut of the film ready by mid-July. As of now, no official statements have been made regarding changes in the original date.

Is Devara delayed?



As per an update from film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the makers of Devara may be planning to shift its release date. The reason behind the same is two major Hindi releases - Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan - releasing on Eid, dated April 9.

Wise decision by the makers of #Devara to postpone the film considering film is made on a huge budget & it needed a good run at the hindi market. #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan & #Maidaan would’ve taken 70-80% of its screens in north. #JrNtr https://t.co/3OmRShMmFd — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 23, 2024

With Devara slated for an April 5 release, it is rather likely the film will find it tough to attract audiences in the Hindi speaking belts when Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan hit theatres.