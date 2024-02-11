Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 17:27 IST

Here's How Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Prabhas, Jr NTR Looked When They Were Kids

Do you know how your favourite Pushpa, RRR, Baahubali stars Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Prabhas looked when they were kids? Check out their rare photos.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Telugu stars
Telugu stars | Image:Instagram/Ram Charan
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Telugu stars, especially Allu Arjun, Ram Charam, Prabhas, and Jr NTR have earned global recognition with their works in the last few years. Be it Prabhas starrer Baahubali, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa or Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR. These films and their actors have left a mark on every movie lover's life. While they are all known for their larger-than-life avatars in their films, do you know how they looked during their childhood? We have gathered a few rare photos of the actors from their childhood. Take a look:

Allu Arjun:

On several occasions, actors Allu Sirish and Ram Charan shared childhood photos of Allu Arjun on their social media handles.

Allu Arjun with his baby brother Allu Sirish |  Instagram: Allu Sirish

Advertisement

Allu Arjun with his baby brother Allu Sirish | Instagram: Allu Arjun

 

Allu Arjun with Pawan Kalyan | Instagram: Allu Arjun

 

Allu Arjun with Allu Sirish, Ram Charan, and his other cousins from childhood | Instagram: Ram Charan

Ram Charan:

Actor Ram Charan, many times to wish his parents has shared several throwback photos of himself from his younger days.

Ram Charan with Allu Sirish  | Instagram: Allu Sirish

Advertisement

 

Ram Charan twinning with his father Chiranjeevi  | Instagram: Ram Charan

Advertisement

 

Ram Charan with megastar Chiranjeevi  | Instagram: Ram Charan

Advertisement

 

Ram Charan feeding cake to Allu Arjun  | Instagram: Ram Charan

Advertisement

 

Ram Charan shared a then-and-now photo of himself with his mother | Instagram: Ram Charan

Advertisement

Prabhas:

Although the actor is extremely secretive about his personal life. A lot of times, many of his fans found a way to get access to his childhood photos which they shared on social media time and again.

Advertisement

 

Prabhas as a kid | Prabhas Trends/X

Advertisement

 

Prabhas with  his cousins/Friends | Prabhas Trends/X

Advertisement

 

A black and white photo of younger Prabhas | Prabhas Trends/X

Advertisement

Jr NTR:

The RRR star too hasn't shared much about his childhood. However, his fans have managed to dig out certain photos of the actor from his childhood.

Advertisement

Jr NTR poses with his siblings/cousins | Jr NTR Fans/X

 

Jr NTR as a baby | Jr NTR Fans/X

While these were the childhood photos of some of the sensational Telugu stars. Which other actor's childhood photo would you like to see?

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 17:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. OTT Titles Releasing This Week: The Kerala Story, Abraham Ozler & More

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | Watch

    Videos20 minutes ago

  3. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories26 minutes ago

  4. Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Row Asking Students to Not Eat Food | Here’s Why

    Lok Sabha Elections28 minutes ago

  5. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Allegedly Throwing Acid on his Wife

    India News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement