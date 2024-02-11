Here's How Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Prabhas, Jr NTR Looked When They Were Kids

Advertisement

Telugu stars, especially Allu Arjun, Ram Charam, Prabhas, and Jr NTR have earned global recognition with their works in the last few years. Be it Prabhas starrer Baahubali, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa or Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR. These films and their actors have left a mark on every movie lover's life. While they are all known for their larger-than-life avatars in their films, do you know how they looked during their childhood? We have gathered a few rare photos of the actors from their childhood. Take a look:

Allu Arjun:

On several occasions, actors Allu Sirish and Ram Charan shared childhood photos of Allu Arjun on their social media handles.

Allu Arjun with his baby brother Allu Sirish | Instagram: Allu Sirish

Allu Arjun with his baby brother Allu Sirish | Instagram: Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun with Pawan Kalyan | Instagram: Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun with Allu Sirish, Ram Charan, and his other cousins from childhood | Instagram: Ram Charan

Ram Charan:

Actor Ram Charan, many times to wish his parents has shared several throwback photos of himself from his younger days.

Ram Charan with Allu Sirish | Instagram: Allu Sirish

Ram Charan twinning with his father Chiranjeevi | Instagram: Ram Charan

Ram Charan with megastar Chiranjeevi | Instagram: Ram Charan

Ram Charan feeding cake to Allu Arjun | Instagram: Ram Charan

Ram Charan shared a then-and-now photo of himself with his mother | Instagram: Ram Charan

Prabhas:

Although the actor is extremely secretive about his personal life. A lot of times, many of his fans found a way to get access to his childhood photos which they shared on social media time and again.

Prabhas as a kid | Prabhas Trends/X

Prabhas with his cousins/Friends | Prabhas Trends/X

A black and white photo of younger Prabhas | Prabhas Trends/X

Jr NTR:

The RRR star too hasn't shared much about his childhood. However, his fans have managed to dig out certain photos of the actor from his childhood.

Jr NTR poses with his siblings/cousins | Jr NTR Fans/X

Jr NTR as a baby | Jr NTR Fans/X

While these were the childhood photos of some of the sensational Telugu stars. Which other actor's childhood photo would you like to see?

