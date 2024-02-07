English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 00:53 IST

How Sr NTR's Advice Helped Chiranjeevi and His Family Sustain

Chiranjeevi said that he had a fascination with cars and wanted to buy his dream vehicles but NTR advised him otherwise and asked him to invest in properties.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiranjeevi
Chiranjeevi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Megastar Chiranjeevi was one of the attendees for the event organized by former MP Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad to commemorate NTR’s 28th death anniversary and ANR’s centenary celebrations in Vizag. The actor revealed how Sr NTR advice back in the former's early days in acting helped him sustain his family.

File photo Chiranjeevi | Image: IMDb

Sr NTR's golden advice for Chiranjeevi  

Speaking at the event, Chiranjeevi said that he had a fascination with cars and wanted to buy his dream vehicles but NTR advised him otherwise and asked him to invest in properties instead. This, he said proved to be a drastic change.  

“I had a fascination with fancy cars in the early days and had my eyes on a Toyota car that had wing-type doors. But NTR Garu advised me not to invest in these aluminum foil vehicles and instead buy lands and acreage. I believed in him that day and brought lands, which are helping me and my family sustain ourselves today. I will never forget his support," he revealed.

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi spoke very highly of ANR as well. “Back in the day, we used to hear that ANR garu had a bit of an inferiority complex after seeing NTR’s rise to the pinnacle point. But he didn’t let this burn him from the inside and instead used the emotion to improve himself. One should learn how to convert weakness to strength by looking at ANR. He is a man that I look up to,” the Godfather actor said.

Chiranjeevi to feature in Vishwambhara next

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is all set to feature in Vishwambhara, a sci-fi film with mythological elements. According to latest reports, the crew of the film is hard at work building a total of 13 sets, all in Hyderabad, which will be used for the purpose of the indoor filming. 

The sets are being constructed under the supervision of art director AS Prakash. The report further adds that the next schedule for filming will commence in February of this year. The film is directed by Vassishta.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24: UP Yoddhas Go Down to Tamil Thalaivas

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. Pune: ECI Suspends 3 Officials For Stealing Control Unit of EVM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  3. 'Return in March or...': TCS' Ultimatum to WFH Employees | Details Here

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement