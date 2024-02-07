Advertisement

Megastar Chiranjeevi was one of the attendees for the event organized by former MP Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad to commemorate NTR’s 28th death anniversary and ANR’s centenary celebrations in Vizag. The actor revealed how Sr NTR advice back in the former's early days in acting helped him sustain his family.

File photo Chiranjeevi | Image: IMDb

Sr NTR's golden advice for Chiranjeevi

Speaking at the event, Chiranjeevi said that he had a fascination with cars and wanted to buy his dream vehicles but NTR advised him otherwise and asked him to invest in properties instead. This, he said proved to be a drastic change.

“I had a fascination with fancy cars in the early days and had my eyes on a Toyota car that had wing-type doors. But NTR Garu advised me not to invest in these aluminum foil vehicles and instead buy lands and acreage. I believed in him that day and brought lands, which are helping me and my family sustain ourselves today. I will never forget his support," he revealed.

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi spoke very highly of ANR as well. “Back in the day, we used to hear that ANR garu had a bit of an inferiority complex after seeing NTR’s rise to the pinnacle point. But he didn’t let this burn him from the inside and instead used the emotion to improve himself. One should learn how to convert weakness to strength by looking at ANR. He is a man that I look up to,” the Godfather actor said.

Chiranjeevi to feature in Vishwambhara next

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is all set to feature in Vishwambhara, a sci-fi film with mythological elements. According to latest reports, the crew of the film is hard at work building a total of 13 sets, all in Hyderabad, which will be used for the purpose of the indoor filming.

The sets are being constructed under the supervision of art director AS Prakash. The report further adds that the next schedule for filming will commence in February of this year. The film is directed by Vassishta.