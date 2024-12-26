Inside Details Of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's Meeting With Tollywood Celebs Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: On December 26, members from the Telugu film industry met with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. This comes amid Allu Arjun's tussle with the police regarding the death of a 35-year-old woman during the Pushpa 2 premiere at Sandhya Theatre on December 4. This snowballed into a row that led to speculated strained ties between the industry and politicians in power. Amid this, the crucial meeting was held.

What happened in Telangana CM's meeting with Tollywood celebs?

After holding the meeting with Tollywood actors and filmmakers on Thursday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has assured that the government stands with the Telugu film industry. According to ANI sources, in the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy asserted that there will be no compromise on law and order. The CM also said that celebrities must control their fans and the industry must be responsible.

Inside photo from the meeting between the CM and Tollywood celebs | Image: X

The meeting was held at Telangana State Police Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. The delegation of influential people from Tollywood was led by Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC) chairman Dil Raju. Among other attendees are actors like Nagarjuna, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Kalyan Ram, Shiva Balaji, Adavi Sesh, Nithin, and Venkatesh. Directors including Koratala Siva, Anil Ravipudi, K Raghavendra Rao, Prashanth Varma, Sai Rajesh and Producers like Suresh Babu, KL Narayana, Damodhar, Allu Aravind, BVSN Prasad, Chinna Babu among others are present in the meeting.

Allu Arjun's arrest and bail

Earlier, on December 4, when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, and chaos ensued when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. This led to the tragic death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her child. Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after furnishing a Rs 50,000 bond. On Tuesday, actor Allu Arjun was questioned by Hyderabad police in connection with the tragic incident during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2.

