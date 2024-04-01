×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 16:32 IST

Is Ram Charan Starrer RC17 A Sequel To Rangasthalam? Here's What We Know

As anticipation mounts for this upcoming project, speculation is rampant within the film community that RC17 could be the long-awaited sequel to Rangasthalam.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
RC17 team
RC17 team | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ram Charan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Game Changer, announced his next film tentatively titled RC17 with director Sukumar. On the occasion of the actor's 39th birthday, the makers treated his fans to his first-look poster from the movie. Now, fans are speculating that the upcoming movie will be the sequel to the actor's 2018 hit film Rangasthalam.

Is RC17 a sequel to Rangasthalam?

As anticipation mounts for this upcoming project, speculation is rampant within the film community that RC17 could be the long-awaited sequel to Rangasthalam. Fans are buzzing with excitement over the possibility of witnessing the continuation of the saga that captivated audiences in Rangasthalam. The dynamic duo of Ram Charan and Sukumar, known for their remarkable chemistry and collaborative brilliance, has set the stage for speculation to run wild.

 

First Poster Of RC17: Makers Unveil Ram Charan's Look On His Birthday - Republic World
(A poster of RC17 | Image: Instagram)

 

The speculation around the film has been mounting as the makers have kept the major information regarding the lead actress, crew, plot, and more under wraps.

Advertisement

 


What do we know about Rangasthalam?

Rangasthalam emerged as a cinematic masterpiece, winning hearts with its captivating narrative, powerful performances, and immersive storytelling. Ram Charan's portrayal of Chitti Babu, a hearing-impaired man with a heart of gold, garnered immense praise, further solidifying his reputation as a versatile actor. Made on a budget of ₹60 crore, the film was commercially successful, grossing a total of ₹216 crore, and is among the highest-grossing Telugu films. It also won the National Film Award for Best Audiography.

Advertisement

 

(A poster of Rangasthalam | Image: IMDb)
(A poster of Rangasthalam | Image: IMDb)


When is Game Changer releasing in theatres?

Producer Dil Raju dropped a major update about Game Changer. He revealed that the film will be ready to hit the big screens in another five months. He said, "I’m testing you people's (fans) patience but we have to remain patient before a cyclone like Game Changer arrives. It is coming after RRR… Ram Charan is now a global star… To meet his range, Shankar is carving out every scene and song with meticulous perfection. If you wait for another four-five months, it would come closer to release. The shoot will be wrapped up in a couple of months." The film might debut on big screen this Diwali.

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 16:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Police officers at the scene of the Nashville shooting on March 31.

Nashville Shooting

a few seconds ago
Mustafizur Rahman and Maheesha Pathirana

Lanka and Ban union

a minute ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen on captaincy

3 minutes ago
Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman

4 minutes ago
MS Dhoni in dugout

Clarke's sad CSK news

5 minutes ago
Hacker

Govt's action on scam

5 minutes ago
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti's New Era

10 minutes ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya's Casual Look

11 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

13 minutes ago
Gold

Gold at record high

14 minutes ago
Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima's Day Out

15 minutes ago
Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar

Tiger Shares Goofy Video

16 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Shares Candid Video

17 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Gets Clicked

18 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Casual

18 minutes ago
Imran Khan Bushra Bibi

Pakistan: Court Suspends

20 minutes ago
Securing a Loan Against Property Despite Inconsistent Employment History

Securing a Loan

20 minutes ago
Farrey

OTT Releases This Week

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World10 hours ago

  3. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World18 hours ago

  4. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News18 hours ago

  5. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo