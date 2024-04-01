Advertisement

Ram Charan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Game Changer, announced his next film tentatively titled RC17 with director Sukumar. On the occasion of the actor's 39th birthday, the makers treated his fans to his first-look poster from the movie. Now, fans are speculating that the upcoming movie will be the sequel to the actor's 2018 hit film Rangasthalam.

Is RC17 a sequel to Rangasthalam?

As anticipation mounts for this upcoming project, speculation is rampant within the film community that RC17 could be the long-awaited sequel to Rangasthalam. Fans are buzzing with excitement over the possibility of witnessing the continuation of the saga that captivated audiences in Rangasthalam. The dynamic duo of Ram Charan and Sukumar, known for their remarkable chemistry and collaborative brilliance, has set the stage for speculation to run wild.

(A poster of RC17 | Image: Instagram)

The speculation around the film has been mounting as the makers have kept the major information regarding the lead actress, crew, plot, and more under wraps.

What do we know about Rangasthalam?

Rangasthalam emerged as a cinematic masterpiece, winning hearts with its captivating narrative, powerful performances, and immersive storytelling. Ram Charan's portrayal of Chitti Babu, a hearing-impaired man with a heart of gold, garnered immense praise, further solidifying his reputation as a versatile actor. Made on a budget of ₹60 crore, the film was commercially successful, grossing a total of ₹216 crore, and is among the highest-grossing Telugu films. It also won the National Film Award for Best Audiography.

(A poster of Rangasthalam | Image: IMDb)

When is Game Changer releasing in theatres?

Producer Dil Raju dropped a major update about Game Changer. He revealed that the film will be ready to hit the big screens in another five months. He said, "I’m testing you people's (fans) patience but we have to remain patient before a cyclone like Game Changer arrives. It is coming after RRR… Ram Charan is now a global star… To meet his range, Shankar is carving out every scene and song with meticulous perfection. If you wait for another four-five months, it would come closer to release. The shoot will be wrapped up in a couple of months." The film might debut on big screen this Diwali.