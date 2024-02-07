English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 08:17 IST

Is Rashmika Mandanna Hinting At More Sequels Of Pushpa? 'Srivalli' Says 'It's A Story That Never...'

Rashmika said that the makers are "enjoying the process" of making the film and the feeling of working on the sequel is "so much fun".

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pushpa
Pushpa | Image:IMDb
Pushpa: The Rule is steadily inching towards its final stages of shoot and is all set to release on the big screens on August 15. While the much-talked about box office clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again with the Allu Arjun starrer has become a talking point, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Srivalli, the love interest of the titular character, has spilled the beans about the upcoming sequel.

Poster of Pushpa 2: Image: Pushpa/Instagram

Rashmika says Pushpa 2 is going to be very big

Talking about the upcoming sequel, Rashmika said that the team deliver "madness" in the first installment and efforts are being put in by the team to up the ante with Pushpa 2. She further shared that director Sukumar and the team is "going all out" with the sequel.

Rashmika in a still from Pushpa | Image: YouTube screengrab

"I can promise everyone that Pushpa 2 is going to be very big. We have given madness with Pushpa 1. A lot of responsibility is on our shoulders, and we know that people are very conscious of what they expect from the film. We are constantly and consciously trying to deliver that. I came to this interview after shooting for a song, and it has left me in awe. We are going all out for Pushpa 2," Rashmika, who was last seen in Animal, shared.

It's a story that never ends: Rashmika on Pushpa

 

Rashmika said that the makers are "enjoying the process" of making the film and the feeling of working on the sequel is "so much fun". The actress also seemed to be hinting at more installments of Pushpa when she said, "It’s a story that never ends. You can make anything of it. You can lead it any way that you want. It is like a game. We can play trial and error with the story, and it is so much fun. The entire feeling is amazing.”

Pushpa 2 marks the return of Allu Arjun as the titular character Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil as IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

 

 

 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 08:17 IST

