×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 19:00 IST

Is Varun Tej Starrer Matka Going Through Budget Constraints? Director Karuna Kumar Reacts

Varun Tej was last seen in Operation Valentine which turned out to be yet another box office disaster. The actor is now filming for his next, Matka.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Matka
Matka | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Varun Tej is currently reeling under the box office debacle of his last release, Operation Valentine which featured him in the role of an Indian Air Force officer opposite Manushi Chhillar. Amid the film's failure, conjecture has now arisen about certain budget complications that the actor's next project might be facing some budget constraints. Director Karuna Kumar has now reacted to the same.

Is Matka facing budget constraints?


Varun Tej's Matka is being helmed by Karuna Kumar. In an exclusive conversation with Gulte, the director revealed how though the film has slightly gone over budget, it is not facing any financial constraints as such. He shared, "In fact, we have had a budget on paper, and the final spend might be 10-20% more than that. With the kind of quality we’re extracting from the sets, the producers are also super happy." 

Advertisement


Additionally, Kumar also shed light on the progress of the film also revealing a little hiccup involving Tej's commitments for Operation Valentine, which set them back by some time. Kumar said, "In fact, we have already finished two schedules of the film, leading to the completion of 30% of the shoot. However, though we are supposed to go for the shoot now, Varun Tej was requested by the Operation Valentine team to come for a patchwork shoot. That led to Varun trimming out his hair, and now if we have to go for the shoot, he has to grow back his hair. Otherwise, there are no so-called budget problems that are delaying the movie."

Advertisement

Varun Tej's Matka update


Off late, there were reports of Matka having been shelved altogether. However, during a promotional interview prior to the release of Operation Valentine, the actor had vanquished these reports.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Gulte Varun said, "We have shot the film for 35 days already. As Ram Talluri Garu is close to me, he joined as the production partner for the film. Once I wrap up the promotions of Operation Valentine, I will be shooting for the film again. The film is neither over budget nor stalled."

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 19:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

8 minutes ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

10 minutes ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

11 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

12 minutes ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

a day ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 LIVE DC vs UPW: UPW opts to bat first

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Is Varun Tej's Matka Going Through Budget Constraints? Director Reacts

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. These Zodiac Signs Are Known To Have The Most Competitive Nature

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago

  4. Is Gua Sha Just Another Beauty Fad Or Has Legit Benefits?

    Lifestyle17 minutes ago

  5. Lucknow Woman Found Hanging in Brahma Kumari Ashram, Foul Play Alleged

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo