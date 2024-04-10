Advertisement

Mahesh Babu ended his year-long hiatus from the screen with his Sankranthi release Guntur Kaaram. Despite being a much anticipated project, the film failed to accrue the kind of numbers that are expected from a Mahesh Babu starrer. Jagapathi Babu, who essayed an antagonist in the project, recently echoed the audiences' opinion.

Jagapathi Babu critiques Guntur Kaaram



Guntur Kaaram was a hard watch for the film's antagonist, Jagapathi Babu. As per a recent Gulte report, the actor opened up about how though the film's shoot initially began with a sense of clarity, it soon descended into becoming "messy". Jagapathi Babu even went as far as to say that he would not want his and Mahesh Babu's on-screen candor to be 'wasted' on projects of this kind.

He said, "Although I’ve always loved working with Mahesh Babu, to be very honest, I didn’t enjoy Guntur Kaaram. Initially, the characterization was strong but became messy afterward, and eventually, it became very difficult for me to finish the shoot. I did whatever I had to do. I don’t want to waste our combinations on such films, it should be the best".

What is next for Jagapathi Babu?



Jagapathi Babu's name was recently announced as the latest addition to the cast of Ravi Teja's Mr Bachchan. In lieu of the same, a character poster was also shared by People Media Factory, the production house bankrolling the project. Jagapathi Babu can be seen staring directly into the camera as he lifts up a pawn piece from a game of Chess laid out in front of him.

Welcoming the ever versatile @IamJagguBhai on board for #MrBachchan in a powerful role ❤‍🔥



Get ready for an epic clash on the big screens 💥💥



The film has been shot for 50 days now, completing 80% of the talkie part.#MassReunion

Mass Maharaaj @RaviTeja_offl @harish2you… pic.twitter.com/kXNErHTH6A — People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy)

As per a recent 123Telugu report, Mr Bachchan has completed 80% of filming and is eyeing a Summer 2024 release. Newcomer Bhagyasri Borse will be starring opposite Ravi Teja. For the unversed, Mr Bachchan is the official remake of the Ajay Devgn starrer 2018 film, Raid.