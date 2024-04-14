Advertisement

Veeramachaneni Jagapathi Chowdary, professionally known as Jagapathi Babu, has appeared in over 170 feature films so far. The actor is well known for playing grey-shaded roles in Tollywood films. Recently, during an interview with Free Press Journal, the actor weighed in on the South vs North debate.

Jagapathi Babu opens up about the South vs North debate

During the interview, Jagapathi Babu was asked about his thoughts on the raging Hindi vs South debate. Responding to the question, he said that the hype around the word "South" has actually spoilt their industry. Jagapathi added, "Everybody there thinks they're the greatest. When SS Rajamouli works, he works so hard and he is such a visionary that he is sure to deliver. But now, everyone thinks they are Rajamouli. Just because the 'south' film industry has gotten a boost because of some films doesn't mean everyone is good down there or everyone is bad in Bollywood." He also said that Bollywood is a big market and it has always been pan-world. South cinema came in much later into this pan-India, pan-world scene.

What is next for Jagapathi Babu?

Jagapathi Babu's name was recently announced as the latest addition to the cast of Ravi Teja's Mr Bachchan. In lieu of the same, a character poster was also shared by People Media Factory, the production house bankrolling the project. Jagapathi Babu can be seen staring directly into the camera as he lifts a pawn piece from a game of Chess laid out in front of him.

As per 123Telugu report, Mr Bachchan has completed 80% of filming and is eyeing a Summer 2024 release. Newcomer Bhagyasri Borse will be starring opposite Ravi Teja. For the unversed, Mr Bachchan is the official remake of the Ajay Devgn starrer 2018 film, Raid.