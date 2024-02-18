Advertisement

Director Prasanth Varma is basking in the success of his latest release HanuMan, which has managed to become first bonafide hit of the Telugu film industry this year. Immediately after the success of the film, the makers announced the sequel, Jai HanuMan, which is currently in its scripting stage. Meanwhile rumours of its casting are also rife, with Chiranjeevi being one of the frontrunners to play Lord Hanuman.

HanuMan poster | Image: IMDb

Prasanth Varma reveals his dream cast for HanuMan

Prasanth Varma had earlier revealed that he would like to make the HanuMan sequel bigger in scale and production. Following this, he expressed his desire to cast Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi in the film, with the latter being cast in the role of Lord Hanuman. Recently, a fan-made poster of Chiranjeevi as Lord Hanuman wet viral, eliciting a response from Prashanth.

This has reinforced his desire to cast the Tollywood Megastar, who was recently bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan honour, as the Hindu god in the sequel. Whether it will materialise or waits to be seen.

Jai HanuMan details

Director Prasanth Varma, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released superhero film HanuMan, kept his promise as he has announced the commencement of preparations for his upcoming film, Jai Hanuman, the next film in the franchise. HanuMan, which stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai, has registered phenomenal success.

The film, made on a modest budget, has so far minted over₹300 crore gross worldwide since its release on Sankranthi. It tells the story of a village simpleton who acquires superpowers from lord Hanuman and uses them to fight evil.