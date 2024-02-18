English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 18:34 IST

Jai HanuMan Director Reacts To Fan-made Poster Of Chiranjeevi As Lord Hanuman Amid Casting Rumours

Rumours of director Prasanth Varma's Jai HanuMan casting are also rife, with Chiranjeevi being one of the frontrunners to play Lord Hanuman.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jai HanuMan fan made poster
Jai HanuMan fan made poster | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Director Prasanth Varma is basking in the success of his latest release HanuMan, which has managed to become first bonafide hit of the Telugu film industry this year. Immediately after the success of the film, the makers announced the sequel, Jai HanuMan, which is currently in its scripting stage. Meanwhile rumours of its casting are also rife, with Chiranjeevi being one of the frontrunners to play Lord Hanuman.

HanuMan poster | Image: IMDb

Prasanth Varma reveals his dream cast for HanuMan

Prasanth Varma had earlier revealed that he would like to make the HanuMan sequel bigger in scale and production. Following this, he expressed his desire to cast Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi in the film, with the latter being cast in the role of Lord Hanuman. Recently, a fan-made poster of Chiranjeevi as Lord Hanuman wet viral, eliciting a response from Prashanth. 

This has reinforced his desire to cast the Tollywood Megastar, who was recently bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan honour, as the Hindu god in the sequel. Whether it will materialise or waits to be seen.

Jai HanuMan details

Director Prasanth Varma, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released superhero film HanuMan, kept his promise as he has announced the commencement of preparations for his upcoming film, Jai Hanuman, the next film in the franchise. HanuMan, which stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai, has registered phenomenal success.

The film, made on a modest budget, has so far minted over₹300 crore gross worldwide since its release on Sankranthi. It tells the story of a village simpleton who acquires superpowers from lord Hanuman and uses them to fight evil.

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 18:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

28 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

31 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

35 minutes ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

38 minutes ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

an hour ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

an hour ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

19 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

19 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MS Dhoni picked as skipper of IPL's all-time greatest team

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. Mountain out of a Molehill: WB CM Accuses BJP of Escalating Sandeshkhali

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Jaafar Is A Spitting Image Of His Uncle MJ In BTS Pics From Biopic Shoot

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. THIS Actor Was Supposed To Play The Lead Role In Badhaai Ho

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  5. Best Of Zendaya's Dune 2 Press Tour

    Web Stories22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo