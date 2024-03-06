×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

Janhvi Kapoor Birthday: Team Devara Unveils Actress' Look In New Poster

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her 27th birthday today, March 6. On the occasion, team Devara shared a new look poster of the actress who made her Telugu debut.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor | Image:Devara/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Telugu debut with the upcoming film Devara. The movie stars the actress in the lead role along with Saif Ali Khan and Jr NTR. On the occasion of her birthday, the film’s team extended their wishes with a new look poster. 

Janhvi Kapoor gets closer to her South Indian roots in Devara second look 

Today, March 6 Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her 27th birthday. To make the occasion special, the makers of Devara took to their social media accounts to share a wish for the actress. Wishing her, they also revealed a new poster with Janhvi’s look. 

Sharing the look the official account of the film wrote in the caption, “Wishing our beloved Thangam, @JanhviKapoor a happy and joyous birthday!!:. In the poster, Janhvi could be seen dressed in a statement South Indian-style saree drape. She accessorised the look with oxidized jewelry and smiled at the shutterbug in the close-up shot. The new poster has piqued audience interest in the actress’ role in the movie. 

Janhvi Kapoor shares an update on Devara 

In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor disclosed her intense focus on mastering the dialogues for her latest Telugu venture. When asked if the movie is completed, Janhvi told The Week, “No, we're still shooting for it. We have some of the songs left.”

 

Expressing her commitment, the actress added, “I just got my dialogues last night and all I want to do is sit down in my room and learn my lines. That's all I want to do. I don't want to speak in English. I don't want to talk about anything else. I don't want to talk about my future plans. I just want to do the work that I need to do.” Janhvi's character in Devara is Thangam who is a rural maiden.  Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also marks the southern debut of Saif Ali Khan. the release date has been pushed from April to October 2024.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

