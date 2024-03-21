Janhvi Kapoor Heads To Goa For Jr NTR's Devara Shoot After RC16 Announcement

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Bawaal, shared pictures from the sets of her upcoming film tentatively titled RC16. This, the actress second pan-India project after Devara, which is currently in production. While Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan are set to participate in the new schedule of the film in Goa, Janhvi was seen heading to the location on Thursday noon, accompanied by her father.

Janhvi heads to Goa in casuals

Janhvi Kapoor seems to have taken several strides in the pan-India space with projects like Devara and RC16. She is also said to be part of National award winner Suriya's film. However, the news remains to be confirmed. Meanwhile, the Good Luck Jerry actress seems to have devoted herself fully to her upcoming projects. She jetted off to Goa on Thursday to participate in the latest schedule of Devara. Reportedly, a song will shot featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi.

Advertisement

Janhvi's look in Devara | Image: Devara/X

Additionally, Saif Ali Khan, who took a break from Devara shoot to undergo a surgery is also set to participate in the upcoming schedule of of the Koratala Siva directorial.

Devara set to be a visual spectacle

Earlier, Devara was set to be released on April 5. However, it has been delayed by six months and the Jr NTR starrer will now hit the screens on October 10. Reportedly, the film is VFX heavy and the team is working round-the-clock to deliver the best possible cinematic experience. The incomplete shoot and Saif's injury also contributed to delay in the film's release.

Billed as an high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, the two-part film produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.