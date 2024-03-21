×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Janhvi Kapoor Heads To Goa For Jr NTR's Devara Shoot After RC16 Announcement

While Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan are set to participate in the new schedule of the film in Goa, Janhvi Kapoor was seen heading to the location on Thursday noon.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor | Image:Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Bawaal, shared pictures from the sets of her upcoming film tentatively titled RC16. This, the actress second pan-India project after Devara, which is currently in production. While Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan are set to participate in the new schedule of the film in Goa, Janhvi was seen heading to the location on Thursday noon, accompanied by her father.

Janhvi heads to Goa in casuals

Janhvi Kapoor seems to have taken several strides in the pan-India space with projects like Devara and RC16. She is also said to be part of National award winner Suriya's film. However, the news remains to be confirmed. Meanwhile, the Good Luck Jerry actress seems to have devoted herself fully to her upcoming projects. She jetted off to Goa on Thursday to participate in the latest schedule of Devara. Reportedly, a song will shot featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi.

Advertisement
Janhvi's look in Devara | Image: Devara/X

Additionally, Saif Ali Khan, who took a break from Devara shoot to undergo a surgery is also set to participate in the upcoming schedule of of the Koratala Siva directorial.        

Devara set to be a visual spectacle

Earlier, Devara was set to be released on April 5. However, it has been delayed by six months and the Jr NTR starrer will now hit the screens on October 10. Reportedly, the film is VFX heavy and the team is working round-the-clock to deliver the best possible cinematic experience. The incomplete shoot and Saif's injury also contributed to delay in the film's release.

Billed as an high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, the two-part film produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

a few seconds ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
Elephant

Kerala Elephant PIL

3 minutes ago
arrested

Assistant SI beaten

3 minutes ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva Shoot

5 minutes ago
Fire Breaks Out at a Society in Greater Noida

BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out

5 minutes ago
Texas church shooting

Youth Shot in Patna

7 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin halving

10 minutes ago
Mukesh Khanna on Shaktimaan casting

Mukesh On Shaktimaan

12 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

CSK statement on MSD

14 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's legacy

17 minutes ago
Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana and Richa

17 minutes ago
A glimpse of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

IPL 2024 Stadiums

20 minutes ago
Karnataka Woman, Toddler’s Body Dumped in Mandya Lake; Case Registered

Karnataka Shocker

23 minutes ago
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, is ranked third among the top five banks with a market cap of Rs 6.78 lakh crore. SBI's net profit was hit by one time wage and pension provision of Rs 7,100 crore

Electoral bonds data

26 minutes ago
skin care

Benefits of Gua Sha

28 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

No Relief For Kejriwal

31 minutes ago
RC16

Sanjay Dutt In RC 16?

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 5 hours ago

  2. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  3. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News6 hours ago

  4. 'Brahmanvad se Azadi': Anti-Brahmin Slogans Echo At JNU Campus

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Ask ED To Not Take Coercive Action: Kejriwal Moves Fresh Plea to Court

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo