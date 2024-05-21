Advertisement

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has reignited excitement among fans who are eagerly awaiting the release of the film Devara: Part 1, starring NTR Jr. Janhvi Kapoor recently visited Delhi to promote her upcoming film, Mr and Mrs Mahi. However, it was her enthusiastic comments about her role in Devara: Part 1 that captured the spotlight.

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her role in Devara

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film marks Janhvi's debut collaboration with superstar NTR Jr, known for his role in RRR. Expressing her gratitude and excitement, Janhvi told ANI, "My character is very entertaining. I had a great time on that set because the way those people carry out their work with love, the way they do it, the passion with which they do their work, their stories are so beautiful. They present every story with conviction. It is very unique, a different temperament, passion, attitude is there in their films. And I consider myself very lucky to have got this opportunity."

Janhvi In Devara | Image; X

What do we know about Devara?

The buzz around Devara: Part 1 has been steadily growing, particularly after NTR Jr's recent comments during an event in Hyderabad. He assured fans that the wait would be worth it, stating, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases."

NTR Jr's words have heightened anticipation for the film, which promises gripping action sequences and an extraordinary musical score. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role and marks NTR Jr's second collaboration with director Koratala Siva, following their successful venture Janatha Garage in 2016, which received widespread acclaim. Devara: Part 1 is set to release on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend.