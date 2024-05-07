Advertisement

The epic saga of RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, is gearing up to enthrall audiences once again with a nationwide re-release. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the film took the world by storm upon its initial release in 2022. The decision to re-release RRR comes as a testament to its popularity and international acclaim.

When will RRR re-release in theatres?

RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan will re-release in theatres on May 10. The film will hit the big screens in Hindi and Telugu languages in selected theatres across the nation. Moreover, RRR is confirmed to release in theatres in 3D as well as 2D formats.

RRR poster | Image: IMDb

RRR has not only captured the hearts of audiences but has also garnered critical acclaim and accolades on the international stage. The film's stellar achievements include winning the Oscar for Best Original Song, along with several prestigious awards in the US. Additionally, RRR made it to the BAFTA 2023 longlist in the Film Not in the English Language category and secured the Golden Globes for Best Original Song. Furthermore, it clinched the title of Best Song at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards, as well as the coveted Best Foreign Language Film award, among others.

RRR still | Image: IMDb

Movies that worked well after re-release

Films that have re-release this year include Ghilli (2024), starring Thalapathy Vijay, and Vakeel Saab (2021), starring Pawan Kalyan, both of which received massively positive responses from audiences. Similarly, iconic films like Sholay, Avatar, and Titanic found new life upon their re-releases.

Several Bollywood classics, including Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997), Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge (1995), and Chak De India (2007), have also been re-released on special occasions like Valentine’s Day, Friendship Day, or to commemorate milestones like their 10th anniversaries.

RRR itself stands as one of the highest-grossing movies of all time in Indian cinema. The action-packed drama amassed a staggering ₹782.2 crore in India alone during its 10-week theatrical run, according to Sacnilk. Its success extended overseas, where it garnered an impressive ₹314.14 crore. Recently, RRR made its debut in Japan to overwhelming response, with theaters reporting housefull screenings.