Updated March 18th, 2024 at 20:53 IST

Jr NTR Heads To Goa For Devara Shoot, Saif Ali Khan To Join Him Post Recovery

Jr NTR has been filming for his next big release, Devara. The film has been long in the works but currently stands delayed from its slated April release date.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jr NTR
Jr NTR | Image:X
Team Devara had been gearing up for a grand release of the film on April 5. The long standing date however, was pushed forth to an early October slot owing to the film still being a ways away from being completed. The next schedule of the film is reportedly being set up in Goa.

Jr NTR heads for Devara's next schedule


As per a recent Gulte report, the next schedule of Devara will be shot in Goa. The primary focus of this schedule, as per the report, will be song shoots. Jr NTR was spotted at the airport earlier today, leaving for Goa. While Jr NTR will be the first from the primary cast to reach the film's Goa sets, Janhvi Kapoor and other key faces from the film are expected to join him soon.

For the unversed, Devara will be serving as Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu film industry debut. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan who will be essaying the role of the primary antagonist, butting heads with Jr NTR's leading role. Set to release in two parts, Devara is being helmed by Koratala Siva. The film is slated to release in theatres on October 10.

Janhvi Kapoor has already bagged her second Telugu project


Janhvi Kapoor will be making her Telugu acting debut with Devara. Even prior to the release of the same, the actress has bagged her second Telugu project - RC 16. RC 16, will feature Ram Charan in the lead. News of Janhvi starring opposite the RRR actor was confirmed by the actress' father, producer Boney Kapoor. Set to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the title Peddi has reportedly been locked in for the film, though the news is still pending official confirmation.

RC 16, or, Peddi, will go on floors once Ram Charan has completed filming for his S Shankar directorial Game Changer, which will feature him opposite Kiara Advani. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 20:53 IST

