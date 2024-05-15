Jr NTR Jets Off To Dubai Amid War 2 Shoot To Celebrate His Birthday | Watch

Advertisement

Jr NTR, who recently returned to Hyderabad after wrapping up the first schedule of his Bollywood debut film War 2, jetted out of Hyderabad on May 14 after casting his vote in Andhra Pradesh on May 13 - during the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024. It is reported that the actor, who was accompanied by his wife Pranitha Lakshmi, is flying to Dubai to celebrate his birthday. On May 20, the RRR star will turn 41 years old.

Image credit: Jr NTR Fan Club/X

Jr NTR Jets Off To Dubai With Wife Pranitha Lakshmi

On May 14, the actor was papped at the Hyderabad airport. Both NTR and his wife were seen sporting an all-black look with the actor warmly smiling and waving at the paps. A video of the same is going viral on social media.

Man of Masses @tarak9999 along with pranathi garu went to vacation trip💥💥🤩👌 pic.twitter.com/FGeVUdxHwa — Jr NTR Fan Club (@JrNTRFC)

What to expect during Jr NTR's birthday?

With the South Film Industry following the tradition of sharing important announcements regarding actors' projects on their birthdays, it is expected that the makers of his highly anticipated film Devara, will share the first single from the period drama, also starring and marking the debut of Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Image credit: Devara/X

There might be chances of Ayan Mukerji following the tradition and sharing a major update about the actor's Bollywood debut film. There can also be announcements of new projects of the actor, as Jr NTR only announced two other films after the success of SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR – Devara and War 2. While the release date of War 2 is yet to be revealed, after multiple delays, Devara is scheduled to hit the theatres worldwide on October 10, 2024.

