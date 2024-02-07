Advertisement

Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram visited the NTR Gardens in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Thursday (January 18) to pay tribute to their grandfather Sr NT Rama Rao (NTR). NT Rama Rao was the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and a renowned actor in the South Indian film industry. On the occasion of his death anniversary, his grandsons Jr NTR and Kalyanram paid tribute to him.

Jr NTR, Kalyanram pay tribute to grandfather Sr NTR

Every year on Sr NTR's death anniversary, his grandsons Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram make it a point to visit his memorial at the NTR Gardens in Hyderabad to pay tribute to him. This year was no different as the two actor turned up at NTR Gardens to offer flowers at his memorial and pay their respects. However, as soon as they arrived at the venue, their fans encircled and mobbed them at the NTR ghat. Both Kalyanram and Jr NTR looked visibly distressed after witnessing the scenario at Sr NTR's memorial during the wee hours of the day. Nevertheless, the two offered their prayers with folded hands and departed from the area. For the unversed, Kalyanram is Jr NTR's half brother.

Young tiger #jrntr with anna #kalyanram pays tribute to grandfather NTR Garu early morning in hyd pic.twitter.com/G3BcTAweyH — ARTISTRYBUZZ (@ArtistryBuzz) January 18, 2024

All we need to know about Sr NTR

Actor, director, and politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) was a legendary figure. He was Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister for seven years. He also received three National Awards and appeared in 300 films. In 1996, on January 18, he passed away at his home in Hyderabad. It was reported that Sr NTR died of a heart attack. Eight years later, in May 2004, his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi cremated him and buried his ashes at Srirangapatna. In 1969, NTR received the Padma Shri. In 1982, he established the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and gained the affection of the people of the unified Andhra Pradesh.

