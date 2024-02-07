Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 09:59 IST

Jr NTR, Kalyanram Mobbed By Fans As They Arrived To Pay Tribute To Sr NTR On His Death Anniversary

Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram visited the NTR Gardens in Hyderabad to pay tribute to their grandfather Sr NT Rama Rao (NTR) on his death anniversary.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jr NTR and Kalyanram
Jr NTR and Kalyanram | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram visited the NTR Gardens in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Thursday (January 18) to pay tribute to their grandfather Sr NT Rama Rao (NTR). NT Rama Rao was the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and a renowned actor in the South Indian film industry. On the occasion of his death anniversary, his grandsons Jr NTR and Kalyanram paid tribute to him. 

Jr NTR, Kalyanram pay tribute to grandfather Sr NTR

Every year on Sr NTR's death anniversary, his grandsons Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram make it a point to visit his memorial at the NTR Gardens in Hyderabad to pay tribute to him. This year was no different as the two actor turned up at NTR Gardens to offer flowers at his memorial and pay their respects. However, as soon as they arrived at the venue, their fans encircled and mobbed them at the NTR ghat. Both Kalyanram and Jr NTR looked visibly distressed after witnessing the scenario at Sr NTR's memorial during the wee hours of the day. Nevertheless, the two offered their prayers with folded hands and departed from the area. For the unversed, Kalyanram is Jr NTR's half brother. 

All we need to know about Sr NTR

Actor, director, and politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) was a legendary figure. He was Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister for seven years. He also received three National Awards and appeared in 300 films. In 1996, on January 18, he passed away at his home in Hyderabad. It was reported that Sr NTR died of a heart attack. Eight years later, in May 2004, his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi cremated him and buried his ashes at Srirangapatna. In 1969, NTR received the Padma Shri. In 1982, he established the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and gained the affection of the people of the unified Andhra Pradesh.
 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Toni Kroos to EXIT Real Madrid and move to Juventus: Reports

    Sports 36 minutes ago

  2. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    World39 minutes ago

  3. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News40 minutes ago

  4. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment42 minutes ago

  5. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement