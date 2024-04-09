Advertisement

Jr NTR has been steadily wrapping up the last leg of filming for his Koratala Siva directorial, Devara. In the midst of the same, the actor marked his appearance at the success event for recent Telugu release, Tillu Square. The actor was all praises for film lead Siddu Jonnalagadda's performance in the same, also sharing his reflections on the presumably bright future of Telugu cinema.

Jr NTR lauds Siddu Jonnalagadda's Tillu Square performance



Jr NTR evidently enjoyed the experience of watching Tillu Square on the big screen. At the success event for the film, the actor opened up about what a rare find Siddu Jonnalagadda is - not only being adept at his craft but also harbouring an obsessive flair for the camera. Jr NTR also affirmed faith in the fact that the character essayed by Siddu will live on for a long time, striking a chord with all.

As per a 123Telugu report he said, "We rarely find people like Siddu who are madly obsessed with cinema. He consistently focused on doing justice to the characters in his films. Tillu is an iconic character that will live with us throughout lives. Siddu’s performance as Tillu made me laugh out loud several times. Hats off to Siddu and the entire team behind DJ Tillu and Tillu Square for creating this crazy, boy-next-door character".

Jr NTR turns fan for Siddu Jonnalagadda and Vishwak Sen



Not just Siddu Jonnalagadda, but up and coming name Vishwak Sen, also became the recipient of praise from Jr NTR. Calling the two of them daredevils, the actor expressed an optimistic outlook on the future of Telugu cinema. He said, "I trust both the daredevils, Siddhu and Vishwak Sen, to create a new wave in Telugu cinema and I am proud of their growth".

For the unversed, Tillu Square was reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹40 crores. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections currently stand at ₹58.1 crores after an 11-day run at the box office. Additionally, the film has reportedly crossed the ₹100 crore mark in its worldwide gross, within 9 days of its March 29 release.