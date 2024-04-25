Jr NTR Loses His Cool With Paparazzi For Following Him Into Hotel, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement

Jr NTR, who was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, is currently in Mumbai for the shoot of War 2. The actor has been filming for the upcoming action thriller for the past week alongside Hrithik Roshan. He was recently spotted outside his hotel and was captured on camera getting angry at the paps. The video surfaced online on Thursday, April 25, and immediately went viral.

Jr NTR lashes out at paparazzi

In the viral clip, Jr NTR can be seen entering a five-star hotel as he becomes agitated with the photographers. The actor is dressed in a white shirt and denim jeans and seemed to be in the middle of a phone call when the paparazzi came after him to record footage. He turned around and yelled, "Oye, keep it back" at them, asking that they retreat.

On April 11, Jr NTR was spotted arriving at a private airport in Mumbai. The actor is said to be in the city to shoot for a 10-day schedule of the movie. As per reports, he would be shooting for a crucial action sequence along with Roshan, who will reprise his role as Agent Kabir. The makers of the movie have taken special caution to avoid any video or photo from the shooting being leaked outside. The action comes after photos of blood-laden Hrithik Roshan flooded the internet earlier this month.

What do we know about Jr NTR's role in War 2?

Jr NTR will be making his Bollywood debut with the Hrithik Roshan-led War 2. The Ayan Mukerji directorial will reportedly feature the actor in the role of an antagonist, locking horns with Roshan's Kabir. Before War 2 makes its way to the audience, Jr NTR will be seeing through the release of his Telugu release, Devara.

The first part of Devara - also serving as Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Telugu debut - will be hitting screens on October 10 after a six-month delay.