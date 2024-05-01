Advertisement

KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel has several exciting projects in his pipeline. One of them includes a film with RRR star Jr NTR. Amid the buzz surrounding their project, it has been revealed that the film will soon go on floors.

When will Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR's film go on floors?

As per a report by cinejosh, Salaar director Prashanth Neel is all set to kickstart the shoot of his film with Jr NTR. The film was initially planned to go on floors earlier, but due to some unforeseen circumstances the movie got postponed. Nevertheless, the makers will begin filming for the project in October 2024.

Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR's file photo | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

When Prasanth Neels dropped an update about his film with Jr NTR

While promoting Salaar, director Prashanth Neel interacted with the media and dropped some exciting hints about his film with Jr NTR, which has been tentatively titld NTR31. The filmmaker revealed that NTR31 will kick off production during the second half of 2024. He said, "I can't reveal much about NTR31 right now. I'm working on the project with NTR, but the timeline is still uncertain. NTR is currently busy with another film and a Hindi project, so I need to carefully assess the situation. My priority is to release Salaar first, followed by a break."

Prashanth Neel further added that he has stepped out of his comfort zone to deliver a film full of distinct emotions with Jr NTR. Whie several thought that it would e an action film, the director clarified that the movie with have a unique storyline. More than a year ago, the announcement of NTR31's collaboration with the KGF director sparked widespread excitement. However, many details about the film remain unknown. Meanwhile, Mythri Movie Makers will be backing the project.