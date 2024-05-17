Advertisement

While 2023 saw Jr NTR be on a de-facto hiatus from the screen, 2024 is surely shaping up to be quite the jam-packed year for the actor. The actor currently has in the works, two big banner projects, one down South and the other in Bollywood - the latter marking his Hindi acting debut as well. Also announced on his birthday last year, was film NTR31, a crucial update about which, has now come through.

Has NTR31 found its title?



If recent media speculations are to be believed, NTR31 has already been christened with a powerful name, even prior to the film hitting the floors. As per an exclusive Pinkvilla report, NTR31 has reportedly been titled Dragon. Incidentally, while the copyright to the term was up for grabs across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, the rights for the name in Hindi stood with a keynote filmmaker from the industry. This filmmaker however, as a gesture of goodwill, almost instantly parted ways with the title, when requested by Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR.

Advertisement

The source quoted in the report states, "While they got the title Dragon in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, the same was registered with (a filmmaker) in Hindi. It took a simple two-minute conversation for him to part ways with the title for Neel and NTR."

Advertisement

It may be a while before NTR31 goes on floors



As mentioned above, Jr NTR is currently splitting his time between Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1 and Ayan Mukerji's War 2. It is only after the actor has wrapped work on both these projects will he be able to direct attention on NTR31. Prashanth Neel on the other hand, who last saw through the release of the Prabhas led Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire, is currently in the midst of gearing up to film for the sequel, Salaar: Part Two - Shouryaanga Parvam.

Advertisement

While there is no release date set for Salaar 2, Devara will be releasing on October 10 this year, with War 2 slated for a release on August 14 of next year.