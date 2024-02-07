Advertisement

Jr NTR is busy wrapping up the filming of his upcoming highly-anticipated film Devara. Even before the film hit the big screens, rumours have been rife that the actor has signed another film with Dil Raju. Several photos of the duo standing together in a frame are going viral on the internet.

Jr NTR and Dil Raju to collaborate for a new film?

The rumours around the viral photos of Jr NTR and Dil Raju are untrue, as the producer met the RRR star not for a movie but to invite him to a family function. The Varisu producer invited Jr NTR to his nephew Ashish Reddy's wedding. In one of the images, the actor is holding a sweet box with an invitation.

Dil Raju shares a close bond with Jr NTR as he has produced two of his films - Ramayya Vasthavayya and Brindavanam - under his banner.

Who is Ashish Reddy?

Dil Raju has been producing the films with his cousin Sirish under the Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner. Sirish's son Ashish Reddy is also part of the industry as he marked his debut in 2020 with the film Rowdy Boys. Now, he is all set to get married to the daughter of a well-known businessman in Jaipur on February 14.



Ashish also has another movie in his pipeline, titled Selfish which is touted to be a youthful entertainer.

(A file photo of Jr NTR | Image: Instagram)

Coming back to Jr NTR, the actor is busy shooting for Devara which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film marks the actress' debut in the Telugu industry. It is slated to release on April 5 but might postpone the release date owing to two Bollywood films - Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan - releasing on Eid.

