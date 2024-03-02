Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 12:15 IST

Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty, Prashanth Neel Come Together In Viral Photos - Fans Manifest A Movie

Jr NTR has shared a series of photos on his social media handle offering a glimpse of his first day in Bengaluru with Rishab Shetty and Prasanth Neel.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty
Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty and Prasanth Neel in one frame. | Image:Jr NTR/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jr NTR, who is currently in Bengaluru to attend a private function, met Kantara star Rishab Shetty and director Prashanth Neel. The Telugu actor has shared a series of photos on his social media handle offering a glimpse of his first day in the city. The actor is accompanied by his Lakshmi Pranathi.

(Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi meets Rishab Shetty-Pragathi Shetty)

Inside Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi's Bengaluru diaries

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jr NTR shared the photos posing with Rishab and Prashanth Neel. Along with the star trio, their wives - Lakshmi, Pragathi Shetty and Likitha Reddy - and Mythri Ravi and KGF producer Vijay Kirgandur can also be seen in the subsequent photographs. Sharing the photos, the RRR star simply wrote, "Bangalore Diaries".

Soon after he dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section asking for the trio to come together for a movie. A user wrote, "Kantara hero Rishab Shetty+NTR+One movie= Blockbuster". Another wrote, "Frame With Fully Fav's".

What's next for Jr NTR and Rishab Shetty

Jr NTR is busy with his upcoming highly anticipated film Devara: Part 1, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi. In the film, Saif plays the antagonist role opposite Jr NTR. It was slated to release in April but as the makers are still left with shooting, they have shifted the date to October 10, coinciding with Dussehra.

On the other hand, Rishab is busy shooting for the prequel of Kantara. Titled Kantara: Chapter 1, the film promises a divine journey as it narrates the history of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva divinities. Revealing exciting details from the film a source said, "The film draws the inspiration from ancient times and tells the story about the origin of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva divinities and also throws light on their origin. While Kantara gave an insight into Panjurli Daiva, the prequel will give the audiences a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience with the inclusion of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva divinities". The film is slated to release next year.
 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 12:15 IST

