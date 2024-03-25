×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 23:10 IST

Jr NTR's Film With Prashant Neel To Release In Two Parts Like KGF, Salaar? Here's What We Know

Jr NTR is currently shooting for his film Devara. He will also be seen in Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2, marking his Bollywood debut.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty
Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty and Prasanth Neel in one frame. | Image:Jr NTR/Instagram
Jr NTR has been in the news constantly since RRR went global in the 2023 Oscars. At present, the actor is making headlines with regards to his next big project Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. Amid the anticipation for the action-thriller which is set to hit the theatres on October 10, fans and social media users are speculating that Jr NTR's next with Prasanth Neel is going to be as massive as Yash starrer KGF.

Who is saying what?

According to several reports on the internet, Prasanth Neel has kick-started pre-production work for his film with Jr NTR. According to Gulte report, the makers have planned to make the yet-to-be-titled film on a massive scale similar to KGF. It is also speculated that just like Prasanth's recent films KGF and Salaar, the Jr NTR starrer too will release in two parts.

Some reports suggest that the film will be shot in over ten countries and Prasanth Neel will take an unusual approach in his much-anticipated project.

However, these have only been speculations and the makers are yet to confirm these.

What's more for Jr NTR?

Jr NTR is currently gearing up for the release of his film with Koratala Siva Devara. At present, he is shooting for the film in Goa. Recently, photos and videos of the actor from the film sets went viral on social media.

The film scheduled for an October 10 release will also star Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Jr NTR will also be making his Bollywood debut with Ayan Mukerji's War 2. In the film, NTR will be seen locking horns with Hrithik Roshan. The shoot for this too is in progress. Photos of Hrithik from the sets were recently leaked on the internet. 
 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 23:10 IST

