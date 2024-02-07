Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

Jr NTR To Skip Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Inauguration Ceremony? Here's what we know

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration is set to be held on January 22 and ahead of the ceremony, we have an update about Jr NTR's attendance.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jr NTR
A file photo of Jr NTR | Image: Jr NTR/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration preparation is underway and many celebs across the Indian film industry have been invited to join the celebrations. Among all is Jr NTR, who received an invite a few days ago. However, reports are doing the rounds that the RRR star won't be attending the event.

Jr NTR to not attend Ram Mandir's inauguration in Ayodhya?

According to a report in Gulte, Jr NTR will be skipping the inauguration ceremony owing to some prior commitments. The actor is busy with the shooting schedule for his next film Devara, which is slated to release on April 5. With only three months left for the release, the actor and the team seemingly don't want to waste time.

Jr NTR Birthday: Here's Why RRR Star is Called the 'Man Of Masses' - News18

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration is set to be held on January 22 and celebs such as Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth and Prabhas are slated to attend the auspicious ceremony.

More about Devara

Devara is directed by filmmaker Koratala Siva, who is known for Janatha Garage. The upcoming film, which marks the second collaboration between Koratala Siva and Jr NTR, also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut. It also stars Saif Ali Khan in an antagonist role.

Devara First Look Out! Jr NTR Looks Raw, Intense & Tough Man Who Is On A Mission

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled a new poster showcasing the actor in an intense and fierce look. It shows him standing on a boat in the middle of the aggressive waves of the sea. Behind him, one can see other boats and the vast expanse of the charcoal-coloured sea and the sky. Check out the teaser of the film below: 

The music for Devara is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R. Rathnavelu. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Part I of Devara is slated to hit theatres on April 5, 2024.

With IANS Inputs

Published January 18th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

